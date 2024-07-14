Starry Studio has fully outlined its refund plan for players purchasing multiple of the same Once Human cosmetics, and urges you not to buy items for numerous characters right now. As one of the biggest Steam successes of 2024, the new apocalyptic survival sandbox sits alongside The First Descendant and Palworld with nearly 200,000 concurrents already, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t growing pains. Purchased cosmetics aren’t currently account-wide and only work for individual characters, but Starry Studio explains how this will change.

Starting Thursday August 1, Once Human’s paid content will be account-wide. Your purchased cosmetics, furniture, and weapon skins will no longer apply to just one character, and can be used across multiple servers. Starry Studio says this was the plan “from the beginning,” but that it is taking “longer to implement than we expected.”

Starry Studio confirmed that Once Human cosmetic changes were on the way to the free Steam game after talking with former Blizzard developer Jason Thor Hall earlier this week, saying, “We recognize that cosmetics being tied to individual characters can be frustrating.” Now we have the full scope of the adjustments and refunds coming to the survival game.

As of August, when you acquire the in-game Crystgin premium currency it will apply to all characters, and so will shop-bought cosmetics and premium battle pass rewards. That said, the free battle pass item rewards will not apply to multiple characters.

Starry Studio is issuing refunds for duplicate purchases, meaning you’ll get money back for buying multiple battle passes and cosmetics for all your characters. Crystgin split between your characters will be accumulated into one pile, with account-wide shop purchases clearly labeled in the store as well.

Starry Studio also addresses player concerns over the six-week seasons wiping all content, as the team says, “We want to formally assure you that this will never happen.” Vital currencies, gear blueprints, house blueprints, furniture formulas, all paid and free cosmetics, and story progress will all be retained between seasons.

While you’ll be brought back to level one and will see your map progress reset at the start of a new season, you can carry over some materials, medicines, and bullets to help with growth early on.

Once Human has jumped up the Steam charts despite middling reviews at launch, and whether or not this new survival phenomenon sticks the landing is down to what Starry Studio does next. The developer is already promising Once Human lag fixes, key rebindings, controller support, DLSS and FSR upscaling, and resolutions for all those CPU crashes. Now is when Starry Studio ensures whether Once Human will sink or swim. This year alone we’ve seen countless success stories very quickly fizzle out into nothing, but between ongoing support and open communication with players, Once Human could stick around for a long time.

