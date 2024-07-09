When is the next Once Human server wipe? Losing all your in-game progress can be a difficult pill to swallow, but in a seasonal live-service survival game like Once Human, it’s a necessary evil to make way for new content. The best way to ahead of a server wipe is to be prepared and keep an eye on the calendar so it doesn’t come as a nasty shock when the season rolls over.

Thankfully, we can tell you exactly when to expect the next Once Human server wipe, and offer some handy tips on how to save some of your hard-won items in the free PC game. Given Once Human is a live service, we expect developer Starry Studio to remain receptive to player feedback following the Once Human release time, so the server wipe frequency may be subject to change in the future. Keep up to date with all the latest news about Once Human server wipes right here on PCGamesN.

When is the next Once Human wipe?

We expect the next Once Human server wipe to occur on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Once Human’s seasons run on a six-week basis, and this date falls exactly 42 days after the launch of season one.

Starry Studio confirmed Once Human server wipes in a dev blog back in May, saying that “every season introduces a fresh journey where you start anew and experience exclusive seasonal content within a fixed timeframe.” Server wipes often coincide with maintenance as the developers prepare for a new season, so check out the Once Human server status if you have trouble getting back in after the wipe.

How does a Once Human server wipe work?

A Once Human server wipe causes you to automatically lose your character, weapons, armor, and resources. Everything you’ve crafted and built within the open-world game’s map will also be erased. While you retain any special backpack items like cosmetics, blueprints, and mods, you must create a new character and start from scratch.

A seasonal wipe might come as a blow after weeks spent building your character, but don’t despair – the developer promises “new stories, events, and mechanics” to tackle. We expect the latest seasonal content to present new challenges and Once Human bosses, which demand new abilities, weapons, and deviants to overcome them.

It’s also possible to save items from a Once Human server wipe by transferring them to Eternaland, a “home” realm unique to each player. Transferring items costs Material Points, and the amount required varies depending on item type. Thankfully, Material Points refresh each season, so don’t hesitate to spend them all if needed.

Now you’re all prepared for the next Once Human server wipe, keep up with the latest Once Human codes to hit the ground running in the free MMO’s latest season. We’ve also got everything you need to know about Once Human crossplay, so you can stay connected with pals in the post-apocalypse.