Out of all the free-to-play open-world games to launch in 2024, Once Human is undoubtedly one of the most impressive of the bunch. The survival game has drawn in an enormous player base with its fun co-op offerings and recently launched new PVP modes. However, the game has been plagued with cheaters, something Starry Studio is taking quite seriously.

Once Human is an open-world sandbox game that successfully combines post-apocalyptic themes with supernatural elements and satisfying gun combat. Set in a world ravaged by an event known as Starfall, players find themselves in a mutated, hostile environment where an alien substance called Stardust has transformed creatures, humans, and landscapes into monstrous, Cronenberg-like techno-beasts called Deviations.

As a Meta-Human—a biologically enhanced individual with command of Stardust—players explore this ruined world while trying to uncover the dark secrets behind Rosetta, the corporation responsible for the apocalypse.

Once Human has really caught on via cooperative play, especially PvP modes, where players fight for control over critical areas and form alliances to strengthen their chances of survival, however, with the success of online features also comes those who exploit the game via cheating. Developer Starry has now taken a public stand against cheaters in a blog post posted on Sunday September 29.

In the post, the devs stated their goals to tackle the game’s current issue are to continue monitoring abnormal player behavior, punish cheaters severely, and continue to work on bug fixes so that there are fewer exploits. However, the most epic part of the post is the company releasing a list of every cheater they’ve banned so far, including how long their ban is for, what region they play in, and their blurred-out user names.

We love to see this no-nonsense style from developers, outright calling out the bug abusers and cheaters who’ve plagued various servers since the game’s launch. Hopefully, this tactic will deter cheaters from blogging up the game in the future.

