This is the graphics card you need to play Once Human

A brand new Sapphire RX 7800 XT is coming with Once Human branding, according to the graphics card makers’ social media channel. It sports a fetching OH-themed design and a triple-fan cooler, though details about the card are thin on the ground so far.

Sapphire picked a great card for its special edition Once Human design because we have the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT listed as the best graphics card for under $500.

Once Human is the hot topic in gaming right now, sometimes for the wrong reasons, such as these unfortunate Once Human cosmetics issues. However, in this case, it’s much more pleasant news. The graphics card maker Sapphire is preparing a special edition Once Human GPU, using the RX 7800 XT as the canvas.

This design features on the backplate a vibrant splash of red and blue behind one of the game’s character’, alongside the name of the game. The front is a bit more plain with the mostly black fan shroud just having a few red lines on it, while the fan hubs have the Once Human “M” logo.

That’s actually all we know so far, as these images have only been posted to the Sapphire Weibo account. While we would love to see this special edition card released worldwide, early indications are that this may be yet another China-only release, with no word yet from Western branches as to whether this card will be available in other markets.

Most notable is the placement of the specific RX 7800 XT model. The Pulse 7800 XT is a dual-fan design but this Once Human card adopts a triple fan approach, suggesting that it may be from the Pure series, or a specially made model that takes the best of both designs.

Sapphire also recently revealed a special Frostpunk 2 graphics card that, luckily for us, will be available worldwide. This design uses the Radeon RX 7700 XT and even comes with special keycaps and badges.

