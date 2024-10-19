The arrival this week of Once Human update The Way of Winter sees the sci-fi survival game climbing again on Steam. The new PvE scenario has brought the game back above 100,000 concurrent players for the first time in October, threatening to reclaim its crown from returning champion Rust, but has come with a number of additional bugs and other issues. Developer Starry Studio has been busy gathering player feedback since the update landed on Thursday October 17, and has now deployed a whole host of improvements.

The new Once Human update is both the hottest and coldest news in town, as it introduces a new region and a weather system with dynamic temperature mechanics that impact how you play. While The Way of Winter is the biggest overhaul we’ve seen since launch and packs in lots of great features, it’s also introduced quite a few additional bugs to the survival game. Fortunately, Starry Studio is on the case, with an extensive list of fixes and the promise of compensation in some more extreme cases.

Key among these are adjustments to help prevent lag while in Eternaland, your personal home base region. An issue that was causing abnormal temperatures to creep into the zone is also gone, and Starry has fixed a problem causing some players levels to be erroneously adjusted when changing over to the new seasonal scenario. If you’ve been hit by this, Starry says your levels will be corrected, along with some unspecified additional compensation.

Other major problems have been resolved. Players unable to claim the ‘Nutcracker – Silver Gentleman’ Deviation reward from the Snowy Realm Trip event will have it reissued to them. You should no longer get stuck behind the door of flames after beating the elite enemy in Securement Silo Delta, or find your Rosetta V1 and V2 Access Cards don’t actually open the stronghold doors in the new Prismverse’s Clash mode. A problem causing tactical item damage to be incorrectly calculated in the PvP encounter is also resolved.

There are plenty more tweaks to dig through as well. Among these are issues causing furnace temperatures to display incorrectly, or loading screen errors when attempting to join other players’ Eternalands. Deviation drops in Way of Winter’s Treant dungeon have been resolved as well, along with a bug that could see you stuck if your character died while you were looking at the season shop screen.

There are even some fixes for those who aren’t playing The Way of Winter – if you’ve accidentally been given the ability to use Thermal Towers outside of the new seasonal scenario, they’ll now be recalled. You can browse the full changelog courtesy of Starry Studio for the blow-by-blow details.

Alternatively, there are even more great free Steam games you can jump into today. Or you could look to the future, and the best upcoming PC games in 2024 and beyond.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.