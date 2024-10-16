Open-world survival MMO Once Human gets a huge update on October 17 that completely reinvigorates its world. Players can expect a new scenario, a colossal new region, dynamic weather, a new wonder, and a temperature system (just to make sure you don’t get too comfortable.) One of the most ambitious games of 2024, this new update, The Way of Winter, makes Once Human feel practically new again.

The Way of Winter tasks Once Human players with traversing a brand-new region called Arkham. There, they’ll team up with the Column, a faction of survivors battling against the Vultures, their leader Igna, and the freezing temperatures. Despite the hardships, there are new discoveries to make. Similar to expansions and updates for the best MMOs, this one is absolutely packed with fresh material.

In The Way of Winter, the Vultures have built a fanatical army and are trying to use giant living machines to finish the apocalypse. Once the scenario enters its second phase, players will unlock a new wonder called Thermal Towers. These are megastructures capable of altering the environment and saving the planet from falling into complete chaos.

This update introduces more than just a new story, however. There are 60 Riddle Spots and 30 Scenic Viewpoints to find and tick off as you explore. Players will get a special reward for finding all of these, but it’s going to be much more challenging than exploration in Once Human has ever been before.

That’s because of the new dynamic weather. By exploring the world and completing various quests, players will eventually encounter Chaosweavers. These machines create blizzards or volcanic storms, making life incredibly unpleasant for anyone nearby. The effects will worsen over the course of the season, making them more powerful and deadly as time goes by.

This brings us to the last new mechanic of note: the temperature. This will only impact players in The Way of Winter scenario, and won’t impact the world of Once Human as a whole, but it’s something players must pay attention to if they don’t want to end up in an early grave Temperature is influenced by the region, time of day, and terrain. Players will need to use certain items, such as gear, to increase their resistance to these new weather conditions.

Finally, The Way of Winter will also add Securement Silos, new challenges, and new Deviations for players to complete. Of course, there’s a ton of new gear, including blueprints, weapons, and mods, on offer as well. It sounds like a deluge of new content that’ll take tens of hours to work through, perfect for any players who have wanted something new to keep them busy in the game.

Once Human The Way of Winter launches on October 17.

If you're planning on jumping into The Way of Winter, don't forget to use our Once Human codes to give your Meta the best chance of survival. Keep in mind the server wipe times in Once Human as well, so you don't waste too much time building a base that'll be deleted a day later.

