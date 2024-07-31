Getting to the top of a mountain isn’t done in one giant stride – you have to take each individual step to get there. That’s the feeling I get looking at the latest set of Once Human patch notes. It’s not a colossal update which will make drastic changes to the game, but instead it’s a series of incremental fixes that nevertheless add up to something large. This new patch is chock-full of tweaks and fixes, and it should make almost every aspect of the game a little more enjoyable.

The biggest change, at least for me, is related to how navigation is going to be considerably easier in Once Human. Getting around the huge survival game has so far been a little rough, with a few issues getting in the way of truly getting to explore. Thankfully this patch has aimed its update gun straight at some of these pain points, and traversal should now be considerably easier.

Once Human’s map would sometimes not display the route to your destination or wouldn’t work at all, which obviously would cause some problems getting to where you want to be. That’s all been fixed, and the map has even been improved with extra details when you click on the relevant icons on the screen.

If that wasn’t enough, getting across the map has been made a little faster with vehicles getting a buff, such as low-end motorcycles receiving improved acceleration and faster top speeds. The camera works better when in a vehicle, you can now get your ride unstuck should you get caught on a rock, and repairing and modification has been made more logical. This should all make getting involved in the recently introduced Mad Max-esque event a little better – an activity that’s also received a few updates.

Away from traversal, there’s plenty for Once Human players to chew on. These range from a new way to get extra memetic specializations to enhanced VFX for Teleportation Towers and much more. If you’d like to check out the full list of what’s coming, you can head over to the Steam announcement to get the complete lowdown.

This new patch for Once Human will launch on Thursday, August 1, after a brief maintenance period.

While you wait, you can take a look at our recommendations for the best sandbox games you can play, as well as our picks for the absolute best open-world games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.