The Once Human 1.1 update has arrived, with some big additions coming to Steam’s hottest survival game, but crash issues have impacted the latest patch. The update introduces animal ranching, reworks fishing, and adds new game modes, but developer Starry Studio acknowledges that it’s “urgently fixing” an issue that is crashing the game upon entry, preventing some from playing.

An extended period of server downtime for maintenance didn’t stop Once Human from almost immediately flying back up into the top ten most-played games on the Valve platform. The free Steam game has once again overtaken its survival rival Rust as it returns to a peak of 145,000 players and climbing following the launch of the update, which includes the Once Human cosmetic overhaul that sees overspent Crystgin returned to players.

That number might be even bigger, however, were it not for the aforementioned crash problem. “After this update, we have received feedback from some players about the issue of crashing during the game entry process,” Starry Studio states. “We have identified the problem and are urgently fixing it. We deeply apologize for any inconvenience caused and will promptly update information with you after the problem is fixed. Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The biggest change in the Once Human 1.1 patch notes is the new animal ranching feature, which allows you to capture and raise almost all wildlife you find in the game’s open world. You can then farm them for skins and meat, or use the stronger ones to help defend your territory. Elsewhere, fishing has been dramatically overhauled, there are two new wilderness game modes to try, and a mod conversion feature allows you to trade in your unwanted spares for a chance at something new.

There’s a lot to look forward to, then, but if you find yourself unable to get in without your game crashing, you might have to wait a little longer for Starry Studio to resolve the problem. In the meantime, we’ve got the latest Once Human codes that you can use to snag some additional Starchrom, activators, energy links, and more.

