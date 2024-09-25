In a year packed with survival games, Once Human continues to hold onto its strong start. The free PC game remains steadfastly among the most-played games on Steam, regularly pulling in player numbers reaching beyond the six digit mark on Valve’s storefront. Now, developer Starry Studio details the next major Once Human patch notes for update 1.2, which delivers an upgrade to the ranching system, a new PvP mode, and the ability to visit the Eternalands of random players.

Once Human 1.2 is set for Thursday September 26, and will be preceded by approximately four hours of downtime for server maintenance. Once it goes live, you’ll be able to dig into everything the update brings to the survival game. The major highlight is the new Once Human PvP scenario Prismverse’s Clash, where you will end up fighting for either the Rosetta or Mayfly factions to secure Prism Deviations.

In order to come out on top, you’ll need to locate and secure Prism Deviations in the contest area. The best way to secure them is through securement facilities and public crisis events, but there’s also a low chance of obtaining them while gathering and fishing. When the event ends, the team with the highest Prism Energy will win the scenario. You’ll also randomly acquire Memetic Specializations, including ones from the opposing faction and some unique to the event, and gear won’t be lost upon death.

Outside of PvP, the biggest change is an overhaul to the ranching system, introduced in path 1.1. Along with three new animal types for your ranch – Capybaras, Flamingos, and Leopards – animals will now also start breeding when the right conditions are met. Potential parents must be old enough, and have a high level of tameness. You’ll also need a Youngling Hut in the territory with spare spaces. Newborns can have random changes to their colors and coat patterns, with some rare special variants to discover.

The Eternaland Roaming feature allows you to quickly jump into random players’ home bases and explore. If you like what you see, you can send a ‘like’ to increase its ranking, causing it to show up more prominently on the Eternaland Roaming menu. Beyond that, the 1.2 update also introduces a new weapon blueprint for the Fabled Masamune sword, and plenty more cosmetic items for you to get your hands on.

If it’s been more than two weeks since you last played Once Human, there’s even a special ‘Get Back on Track’ event for returning players. You’ll have 21 days to claim additional gifts and complete tasks for bonus rewards. There are plenty more tweaks, optimizations, and menu improvements to dig through in the full patch notes, too, so be sure to check those out before you jump into the new update.

The Once Human servers will go down for maintenance on Wednesday September 26 at 9pm PDT, which is equivalent to Thursday September 26 at 12am EDT / 5am BST / 6am CEST. Once Human update 1.2 will be live after the update, which is expected to last for approximately four hours. There will be a Once Human server wipe along with the update for PvP players, but the next PvE wipe is currently set for October.

Keep an eye on the current Once Human server status to make sure you know when you’re able to jump in – and don’t forget to claim the latest active Once Human codes for more free goodies.

