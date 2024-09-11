If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to jump back into Once Human, this is it. Starry Studio is about to drop a huge update filled to the brim with mechanical changes, a revamped shop, and a slew of optimizations and bug fixes. There’s even a new battle pass. With too many excellent survival games in 2024 to count – honorable mentions go to Palworld and Enshrouded – Once Human is once again making some big changes.

This update isn’t all coming in Once Human‘s future, as Starry Studio has also responded to “demoralizing” feedback with some new plans. That said, the Wednesday September 12 updated is filled with improvements for the game, so I’ve brought together some of the biggest.

First up, the drop rate and ways to obtain Deviations have increased in the survival game. You can now search neutral securement facilities for the companions, while Once Human Deviant drop rates have gone up during dungeon settlement as well.

Starry Studio is also making a plethora of seasonal adjustments and optimizations you need to watch out for. The team is aware that player numbers drop towards the end of Scenarios, and is combating the problem by having worlds merge during the settlement phase.

The settlement phase comes after you’ve unlocked all the content so it’s only natural that we start seeing a downturn, but it’s great to see Starry make an effort to keep servers alive around this time. You should also find it easier to report vehicles left blocking the way by rude players.

September 12 also marks a refresh in the shop, so you can see what the new Lightforge Loot Crate and items offer in the image below.

Starry Studio is planning to release the Once Human patch onTuesday September 11 at 9pm PST / midnight EST, and Wednesday September 12 at 5am BST / 2pm AEDT. Maintenance is expected to last around four hours. You can delve into everything changing during the update right here.

