When new war games are revealed the vast majority share a very similar look and aesthetic, but sometimes one comes along that stands out as… different. That can definitely be said for Operation: Polygon Storm, a military strategy game that, on the surface at least, doesn’t take itself too seriously with its BattleBit vibe. If that piqued some early interest, I come bearing two pieces of good news for you: it’s got a free Steam demo you can play right now, and its newly-announced release date is just around the corner.

If this is your first time seeing Operation: Polygon Storm, let me get you up to speed. While it is a military strategy game with loads of different possibilities when it comes to mapping out your tug-of-war battles, it takes a more laid back approach by being an auto battler with “minimal micromanagement”, according to developer Toxic Studio.

Don’t go thinking that this boils down to a basic, underbaked strategy experience, though. There is still plenty to wrap your head around, and you’ve got a lot of upgradeable units and utility to choose from. Infantry, artillery strikes, claymores, tanks, and much more are all at your disposal.

To be fair, a comparison to BattleBit may be a tad harsh when it comes to the art style (it’s obviously not quite as low-res as the popular FPS game), but it does share its love for destruction. Buildings and points of cover are all fully destructible, adding another layer of strategy into the mix.

While I think this would make for a great multiplayer game experience, the one thing to consider with Polygon Storm is that it’s single-player only. However, there’s still fun to be had, and you haven’t got long to wait until it arrives.

The Operation: Polygon Storm release date for PC players has been confirmed for Monday, August 12. It’ll be available on Steam, Epic, and GOG. If you can’t wait that long, there is a free demo over on its Steam page that you can play right now.

In a press release, publisher Untold Tales confirms that it’s coming to PC a little earlier than its console versions (they launch on August 26) so that Polygon Storm can be part of “a massive, yet-to-be-announced Steam event that will be held in mid-August.” Eyes peeled for that one, folks.

