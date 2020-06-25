Back to Top

Over 7,000 players have beaten Ori and the Will of the Wisps without dying

Moon Studios, the developer behind Ori and the Will of the Wisps, has released some player stats for the game, and the numbers are impressive, to say the least. Two million have played the fantastical sequel since launch, and a little over seven thousand of those have managed to beat it without dying.

Moon Studios tweeted a comprehensive breakdown of Ori players, showing various stats and data-points for the platform game. Of the two million that have booted it up, 423,000 have completed it, 45,000 have done it in hard mode, 9,000 have finished it in four hours or less, and 7,100 have somehow managed to clear the whole thing without a single death.

Not that you’d notice given 240 million deaths have occurred, contributing to a total of play-time of 14-and-a-half million hours. That makes sense when you see that hundreds of thousands of Ori fans have unlocked all abilities, found every collectible, and beaten every Spirit Shrine, but still, that’s quite the cumulative time-sink for a game only released in March.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps scored very favorably among critics in our round-up, and we called it “a captivating playground to explore and unravel”.

Moon Studios is currently running Spirit Week, a celebration of the community, involving fanart, giveaways, developer AMAs, and more. We have a list of the best adventure games, if you’re in the mood for something else like Ori.

Anthony McGlynn

Published:

Freelance writer and occasional PCGamesN newshound, Anthony has also written for Variety, Digital Trends, The Daily Dot, Mashable, ScreenRant, and PC Gamer.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
GOG sale: 75% off Dungeons & Dragons games

GOG sale: 75% off Dungeons & Dragons games
GOG sale: 50% off Baldur's Gate II

GOG sale: 50% off Baldur's Gate II
GOG sale: 75% off We Happy Few

GOG sale: 75% off We Happy Few
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation