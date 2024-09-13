Videogames are notoriously full of conflict but sometimes you just want to step back from the murder morass and enjoy something a little more hopeful. Titles like Stardew Valley, A Short Hike, and now Outbound offer a vision of a better world, even if sometimes there’s a little bit of combat involved. Outbound in particular is reaping the benefits of its utopian vision, smashing past every single stretch goal its developer has set on Kickstarter.

Like all the best sandbox games, Outbound starts off small. All you have is a campervan and a dream, and your vehicle is looking pretty bare. Thankfully you can craft stuff, and this is how your adventure begins. You’ll scavenge materials, build tools, and craft expansions onto your campervan – turning it from a box on wheels into a home, complete with unfolding solar panels, greenhouses, and much more.

Key to Outbound is its vision of sustainability, your campervan isn’t something that runs on diesel or gasoline – it’s a green vehicle that you’ll recharge by harnessing renewable energy. In addition, and taking the pressure off a bit, developer Square Glade Games promises that you’ll be able to explore and craft at your own pace – and with up to three friends in co-op – making this a truly cozy, chill experience.

It’s fair to say that Outbound is definitely making waves over on Kickstarter, as it has recently hit every goal set by the developer. These include camping, fishing, beekeeping, kite flying, more mini games, a dog companion, and the final goal – a character editor. This means that what’s being worked on now by the developer is the complete version, with everything thrown at the title that could feasibly be included at this stage.

There’s no release date for Outbound just yet but the game’s roadmap is working towards a 2026 launch. If you’d like to know more, head over to its Steam page to add it to your wishlist or the Kickstarter page for the full lowdown on the title.

