Success is a fickle thing in gaming. It can strike quickly and without warning and can disappear as easily. For some games like Outpost: Infinity Siege, it can even strike twice. At launch back in March, it hit a solid player base but that quickly dwindled, leaving it with only a few hundred players at any one time. Now, things might be turning around for the game thanks to a huge patch that has added some new stuff and changed up plenty more.

Outpost: Infinity Siege is a title that welcomes many different influences under its sci-fi roof. It’s an FPS game where you head out to gather resources and blow up enemies, in fine shooter tradition. It’s got base building when you return back to your home, using your resources to slap up walls and plop turrets down. There’s tower defense, when enemies hustle in to take down what you’ve built. There’s even a hint of titles like Mechwarrior or Armored Core VI in the mechs you can pilot when you’re fighting for your life. It’s a true melange, a melting pot of ideas, and you can see why it initially performed so well – despite hitting some mixed reviews.

Now, several months after launch, it’s experiencing a revival of sorts. As seen on SteamDB, player numbers are back up over two thousand once more and that’s thanks to a huge patch which just dropped. This new update is filled with content as well as tweaks and alterations which should hopefully help its audience stick around a little longer.

The highlight of the update is a new mode, Return to Dawn Base, which has been added that allows players the chance to dive into new scenarios to earn upgraded blueprints for turrets and components. Offering an increased challenge, it’s an end-game activity that should help provide the extra firepower players need to take on the toughest enemies.

Speaking of challenge, however, a follow-up patch has reduced the game’s core difficulty. It’s rare to see a game make a change of this sort, but according to developer Team Ranger it’s inspired by feedback from fans, so now single-player modes should be much easier to get stuck into.

If you’d like to check out what’s new in this update, you can head over to the Steam announcement to get the full lowdown of what’s included and the bugs that have been fixed. In addition, Outpost: Infinity Siege is currently 30% off until Monday August 5, taking its price down to $17.49 / £14.69 from $24.99 / £20.99, and you can grab it here.

