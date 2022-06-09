Outriders Worldslayer co-op trailer gives first look at new expansion

Square Enix showed off a first look at Outriders Worldslayer co-op during the Summer Game Fest 2022, and while we still don’t know too much about what to expect when the mode drops, we do know it’s not landing alone. Outriders Worldslayer co-op will release alongside new environments, new enemies, and more.

The new Outriders Worldslayer co-op trailer showcased a bit of what to expect, including some impressive team combos, powerful, sometimes mildly terrifying, enemies, and gorgeous environments. Worldslayer also revamps your skills with a new set of abilities and tweaks to how they perform, along with more ambitious plans for Outriders’ endgame and long-term progression. We don’t yet know what these might be, but Square Enix promised to show even more on June 10 during the latest episode of the Outriders Broadcast.

“Facing the challenges of Enoch in co-op takes the intense action to the next level. Drop-in and drop-out at any time and experience the new environments, new enemies and new features of OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER in single player or in co-op with your friends.”

We’ll update when we know more, but meanwhile, check out the new Outriders Worldslayer co-op trailer.

More to follow…

