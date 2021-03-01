Outriders classes: the best paths to pick in Enoch

Choosing your Outriders class is one of the first decisions you’ll need to make after you complete the prologue. In People Can Fly’s new sci-fi shooter they’re called Outriders paths, and present you with an ability set that you’ll be using for the rest of the game. Best pick wisely, then.

Each of the Outriders paths fulfil a different archetype. The Trickster is well-versed in teleportation and assassination, while the Pyromancer is a fire loving mage that, well, sets things ablaze. As we explain in our Outriders gameplay impressions, each of them come with a set of abilities that synergise with each other quite nicely. Each class also works well together, during our gameplay session we found inflicting stasis as a Trickster sets up a Pyromancer to use their fire strike. So each path should suit you if you want to play alone, or with a group of friends.

In this Outriders classes guide we’ll go over their abilities, unique healing traits, and advise you which is the best Outriders class. Now that’s out of the way, read on to find out more about Outriders paths and the what we think the best Outriders path is.

Outriders classes

The Outriders classes are:

Pyromancer

Trickster

Devastator

Technomancer

Pyromancer

Pyromancer skills

Thermal Bomb – inflict burn and knockback on an enemy, killing them causes them to explode

inflict burn and knockback on an enemy, killing them causes them to explode Ash Blast – an area of effect attack that inflicts ash on anyone caught in it

an area of effect attack that inflicts ash on anyone caught in it Heatwave – launch a fire strike that incinerates anyone in front of you

launch a fire strike that incinerates anyone in front of you Healing – recover health when foes marked by your skills are killed

This fiery Outriders path is built to excel at medium ranges. The Pyromancer’s skills involve setting foes ablaze and rendering them immobile, which is handy as killing enemies that you’ve marked restores your health.

Trickster

Trickster skills

Temporal Slice – attack an enemy and inflict slow upon them

attack an enemy and inflict slow upon them Slow Trap – an area of effect attack that inflicts slow on enemies and projectiles

an area of effect attack that inflicts slow on enemies and projectiles Hunt the Prey – teleport behind a chosen foe and get a shield bonus

teleport behind a chosen foe and get a shield bonus Healing – killing enemies at close range will restore your health and extend the duration of your shields

For those who enjoy the assassin-role, or who main Wraith in Apex Legends. The Trickster is all about teleporting behind bandits and doing rapid burst damage. Killing enemies close to you restores your health – comes in handy.

Devastator

Devastator skills

Earthquake – unleashes a shockwave that damages enemies and knocks them back

unleashes a shockwave that damages enemies and knocks them back Golem – fortify yourself from incoming damage

fortify yourself from incoming damage Gravity Jump – leap into the air and pick a foe to pounce upon. Anyone close by gets hit with knockback

leap into the air and pick a foe to pounce upon. Anyone close by gets hit with knockback Healing – to get health back, simply be near enemies when they’re slain

The tank of the bunch, this one excels at taking damage and keeping themselves, or their teams, alive. You’ll unlock a fortify skill early on that encases yourself in rock armour, which demonstrates this nicely.

Technomancer

Technomancer skills

Scrapnel – throw a proximity device that deals damage and interrupts enemy skills

– throw a proximity device that deals damage and interrupts enemy skills Cryo Turret – an automated turret that deals damage and inflicts freeze

– an automated turret that deals damage and inflicts freeze Blighted Rounds – fills equipped weapon with decay infused bullets

– fills equipped weapon with decay infused bullets Healing – you recover a portion of the damage you deal as health

A long-range support class that has increased long-range weapon damage, skill leech, and weapon leech, all by 15%. Specialising in ice and poison elements.

Outriders best class

Trickster

The best Outriders class is the Trickster. This path’s first three abilities synergise together wonderfully, allowing you to hop in and inflict stasis on everyone. You can either follow up with some shotgun skills, or allow your team to do your dirty work. This Outriders path is also bloomin’ cool.