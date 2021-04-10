Outriders will restore your lost legendaries from inventory wipe bug

An irritating Outriders bug has been wiping players’ inventories, and now its occurrence has been (hopefully) reduced, the devs plan on restoring everyone’s lost legendaries. A “mass restoration” event is due for the coming weeks in the multiplayer game, to give everyone back their most valuable loot.

Developer People Can Fly posted about the event on the official subreddit. Since the latest patch has a fix for the disappearing equipment and weapons, the plan now is to remedy those inconvenienced. A one-off restoration is planned, on a date to-be-determined, that will give everyone back their legendary and epic pickups. It’s “unlikely” that blue items will be included.

When this happens, everything should just slide into your inventory alongside your existing collection. Items restored this way might not have the exact stats from when you last used them. All the proper details are in the air still, but People Can Fly is hoping to do this in the “coming weeks”. The inventory wipes stem from crashes in multiplayer, and have been plaguing the action-adventure game since it was in beta. The team has been working hard to address all these issues as well as maintain the servers since launch of the full version.

A number of other crashes and glitches are also fixed in the current patch, like a disappearing HUD, players getting stuck in bizarre places, and more. Crossplay is now available between PlayStation and PC – Xbox players have to wait for another, specific update. You can read the full patch notes here.

Good time to get back to the grind if you haven’t already – we have guides on Outriders leveling, and the best Outriders classes, to get you moving good and proper.