Outriders legendary armor sets: all legendaries in the game

Are you trying to find the perfect Outriders legendary armour for your build? Finding the right pieces of legendary armour can transform a good build into a great build, giving you the strength to tackle the most challenging enemies in the game. Each piece of legendary armour comes equipped with special Outriders mods tied to that armour set, and there are set bonuses depending on how many pieces you can find.
The drop rate of legendary gear is highly dependent on your Outriders world tier – increasing the difficulty level will also increase the legendary drop rate. You can improve your odds of finding better gear by going to Outriders farming locations. Repeating the same missions can be tedious, but it’s a small price to pay if you want the best armour Outriders has to offer.
Creating the ultimate build requires legendary armour, Outriders legendary weapons, and a lot of time spent in the crafting menu. Once you’ve acquired the right pieces of equipment, you’ll want to read our Trickster, Pyromancer, Devastator, and Technomancer build guides to see what each class is capable of.
HOW TO GET OUTRIDERS LEGENDARY ARMOR
Aside from being very lucky while playing through the game, there are two methods you can use to guarantee a legendary armour drop. The first method involves completing ten Monster Hunt quests. Turning in the tenth quest will reward you with a free piece of legendary armour. After receiving the reward, you can reset the quest chain to start the process over again.
The second method requires you to complete the game first to unlock Expeditions, a set of challenging missions that offer the best rewards in Outriders. Completing an Expedition will reward you with Drop Pod resources which can be used to purchase legendary armour. This can be time consuming as expeditions are not easy to get through, but it’s one of the few guaranteed ways of unlocking Outriders legendary armour.
The biggest advantage of acquiring legendary armour through this method is that you can choose exactly what you need instead of relying on luck.
ALL OUTRIDERS LEGENDARY ARMOR
Here’s all the legendary armour we’ve found in Outriders so far. Completed legendary armour sets grant bonuses providing you equip three pieces of the set. We’ll update this list as soon as we discover any more pieces of armour.
Here are the Outriders legendary armor sets:
TRICKSTER LEGENDARY ARMOR SETS
Chronosuit Set
- Chronosuit Mask – Headgear
Aggressive Teleportation – Borrowed Time III: Reverting time creates an explosion around you that inflicts damage to all enemies in range of eight meters
Strong Twist – Twisted Rounds I: While the skill is active, increases weapon’s Firepower by an additional 15%
- Upper Chronosuit – Upper Armor
Death Shell – Borrowed Time III: Killing enemies while Borrowed Time is active reduces incoming weapon damage by 10% and anomaly damage by 10% for ten seconds. Buff is removed at the end of the skill. Stacks up to four times
Additional Mag – Twisted Rounds I: The skill is effective for two magazines before triggering the cooldown
- Chronosuit Gloves – Gloves
Life Drain – Twisted Rounds III: While the skill is active, killing shots heal you by 15% of your target’s health
Short-term Loan – Borrowed Time I: Reduces the skill’s cooldown by 22%
- Lower Chronosuit – Lower Armor
Ammo Bargain – Twisted Rounds III: When the skill is active, killing shots replenish 20% of ammo in your magazine
Armor of Eons – Borrowed Time I: Activating the skill increases your Armour by 100% for ten seconds
- Chronosuit Footgear – Footgear
Shield of the Fallen – Twisted Rounds III: When the skill ends, add 18% of your maximum health as shield for each enemy killed by the skill
Diffuse II: Sprinting increases your armour and resistance by 50%
Chronosuit set three piece bonus: Reverting time replenishes ammo in your clip.
Edge of Time Set
- Goggles of the Edge of Time – Headgear
Double Slice – Temporal Blade III: Damaged enemies are additionally cut with an anomalic slice dealing 50% damage
Speed Up – Cyclone Slice I: Allows 25% faster movement while the skill is active
- Armor of the Edge of Time – Upper Armor
Rebound – Cyclone Slice III: While the skill is active, reflect 50% of incoming bullets back at the enemy
Wind Slash – Cyclone Slice I: Increase the skill’s damage
- Gloves of the Edge of Time – Gloves
Life of the Party III: Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in close range. Stacks up to eight times
Cut Loose – Temporal Blade I: Reduces the skill’s cooldown by 20%
- Pants of the Edge of Time – Lower Armor
Ultimate Duration – Cyclone Slice III: Adds ten seconds to the skill’s duration
Strong Slice – Temporal Blade I: Increases the skill’s damage
- Footwear of the Edge of Time – Footgear
Temporal Armor – Temporal Blade III: Boosts armor by 75% for each affected enemy. Lasts ten seconds. Stacks up to eight times
Double Stop – Temporal Blade I: Increases the duration of the inflicted paralysis by 100%
Edge of Time set three piece bonus: Increase damage for both Temporal Blade and Cyclone Slice.
Trespasser Set
- Trespasser’s Cowl – Headgear
Delivery on Time – Slow Trap III: Activating the skill replenishes ammo for every allies’ current weapon in the sphere’s range
Long Range – Time Rift I: Triples the skill’s range
- Trespasser’s Armor – Upper Armor
Damage Mitigation – Slow Trap III: Allies within the sphere receive 20% less damage
Ultimate Big Range – Slow Trap I: Increases the sphere’s range by two meters
- Trespasser’s Talons – Gloves
Pain Transfer – Time Rift III: 10% of weapon damage and 30% of Anomaly damage dealt to one affected enemy will be transferred to another affected enemy
Double Time – Time Rift I: Enemies are suspended in the air two times longer
- Trespasser’s Britches – Lower Armor
And Another One – Time Rift III: Shots on enemies affected by the skill do not consume ammo
A Little Bit of Pain – Time Rift I: Using the skill deals damage over ten seconds to affected targets
- Trespasser’s Boots – Footgear
Stare Into the Barrel III: Boosts your Firepower for each enemy in close range. Stacks up to five times
Weakening Zone – Slow Trap I: Enemies entering the sphere are afflicted with weakness
Trespasser set three piece bonus: Player can’t die while inside the Slow Trap.
Ugake Otarah Set
- Ugake Otarah’s Cowl – Headgear
Instant Reload – Hunt The Prey III: Teleporting instantly replenishes magazine in your current weapon
Eager Edges – Venator’s Knife I: Adds two more bounces during the ricochet path
- Ugake Otarah’s Talisman – Upper Armor
Sniper Blades – Venator’s Knife III: Increases the skill’s range by 50%
Dance of Death – Hunt The Prey I: Decreases the skill’s cooldown by 20%
- Ugake Otarah’s Arm Wraps – Gloves
Ready For Anything III: 10% of critical damage dealt to elites is returned to you as health
Backstabber – Hunt The Prey I: Using the skill deals damage to the enemy you teleport behind
- Ugake Otarah’s Waistcloth – Lower Armor
Boomerang Blades – Venator’s Knife III: After the initial ricochet the knife will repeat its path and damage enemies a second time
Timeblast – Hunt The Prey I: Apply slow in a five meter radius around the enemy you teleport behind
- Ugake Otarah’s Boots – Footgear
Not Impressed III: Reduces the damage taken from elites by 20%
Sharpening – Venator’s Knife I: Increases the skill’s damage
Ugake Otarah set three piece bonus: Hunt the Prey does not consume cooldown when teleporting behind an enemy marked with Venator’s Knife.
TECHNOMANCER LEGENDARY ARMOR SETS
Torrential Downpour Set
- Torrential Downpour’s Goggles – Headgear
Breath In – Fixing Wave III: Reduces the skill’s cooldown by 20%
More Traps – Shrapnel I: One additional mine can be thrown before triggering the cooldown
- Torrential Downpour’s Armor – Upper Armor
Trap Cluster – Scrapnel III: Doubles the number of mines that can be thrown before triggering the cooldown
Cleansing Wind – Fixing Wave I: Activating the skill removes negative statuses from allies and grants five seconds immunity from them
- Torrential Downpour’s Gloves – Gloves
Anomaly Echo III: Grants Firepower and Anomaly power bonus on skill activation for 15 seconds
Fine-Tuned – Scrapnel I: Increases the detection and explosion radius by 33%
- Torrential Downpour’s Leg Armor – Lower Armor
Head of the Ward III: Reviving an ally also fully restores their health
More Damage – Scrapnel I: Increases the skill’s damage
- Torrential Downpour’s Footgear – Footgear
Quartermaster – Fixing Wave III: Activating the skill replenishes one weapon magazine for each ally. Cooldown of 45 seconds
Supplies – Scrapnel I: One additional mine can be thrown before triggering the cooldown
Technomancer set three piece bonus: Scrapnel creates additional cluster bombs after explosion
Borealis Monarch Set
- Crown of the Borealis Monarch – Headgear
Twins – Cryo Turret III: Two turrets can be placed before triggering the cooldown
Painful Chill – Cold Snap I: Applies extra damage to all enemies affected by the skill
- Robe of the Borealis Monarch – Upper Armor
Icicle Storm – Cold Snap III: Killing enemies Frozen by the skill makes them explode dealing damage in a five meter radius
Frostbite – Cold Snap I: While Frozen by the skill, enemies have reduced Armour by 34% for the duration of this status
- Gloves of the Borealis Monarch – Gloves
Captain Hunter III: Increases your damage against Elites by 20%
Surprise – Cryo Turret I: The turret explodes before being destroyed, dealing damage in a six meter radius
- Waistcloth of the Borealis Monarch – Lower Armor
Cryodown – Cryo Turret III: Decrease the skill’s cooldown by 50%
Freezing Boost II: Boosts your damage against enemies applied with Freeze by 20%
- Boots of the Borealis Monarch – Footgear
Sharp Eye III: Killing enemies while aiming down sights grant you Firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to three times
Cold Purification – Cold Snap I: Skill activation removes negative statuses from you and all your allies in range. Receive negative status immunity for five seconds
Borealis Monarch set three piece bonus: Increase weapon damage on frozen enemies by 80%. Crit Damage is increased for all party members by 10% for eight seconds after using the Cold Snap ability.
Grim Inventor Set
- Grim Inventor’s Mask – Headgear
Rocket Man – Tool of Destruction III: You can fire three additional rockets
Upgraded Gun – Tool of Destruction I: Active minigun grants 20% resistance piercing bonus
- Grim Inventor’s Coat – Upper Armor
Cannonade – Pain Launcher III: Increases the number of rockets launched by ten
Fortify – Tool of Destruction I: Active minigun grants an armour bonus
- Grim Inventor’s Gloves – Gloves
Not Impressed III: Reduces the damage taken from elites by 20%
Advanced Rockets – Pain Launcher I: Every rocket deals more damage
- Grim Inventor’s Leg Armor – Lower Armor
Special Delivery – Tool of Destruction III: Increase the rockets’ explosion radius by 25%
Portable Armory – Tool of Destruction I: You can fire one additional rocket
- Grim Inventor’s Boots – Footgear
Bigger Sector – Pain Launcher III: Launched rockets cover 45% more area
Rain of Pain – Pain Launcher I: Decreases the skill’s cooldown by 34%
Grim Inventor set three piece bonus: While Tool of Destruction is active, a confirmed hit with Pain Launcher refills 20% ammunition for both minigun and the RPG. This only happens once for each Tool of Destruction usage.
Plague Sower Set
- Plague Sower’s Skull – Headgear
Splash Boost – Blighted Rounds III: Increases the splash effect radius of successful shots by 50%
Euthaniser II: Deal 20% more damage against enemies afflicted by Toxic
- Plague Sower’s Coat – Upper Armor
To The Bone – Blighted Rounds III: When the skill is activated, increase Anomaly power by 30% for 15 seconds
No Pain, No Gain – Blighted Rounds I: When the skill ends, 40% of damage dealt by the skill is turned into healing and spread equally among allies
- Plague Sower’s Hands – Gloves
Power Assimilation III: Boosts your Anomaly power for each elite present on the battlefield
Trick Up The Sleeve – Blighted Rounds I: While the skill is active, killing shots grant you 30% extra bullets in your magazine
- Plague Sower’s Trousers – Lower Armor
Med Burst – Blighted Turret III: The turret replenishes 35% of the maximum health to each ally within a six meter radius around itself when destroyed
Spare Mag – Blighted Rounds I: The skill is effective for one additional magazine before triggering the cooldown
- Plague Sower’s Boots – Footgear
Enriched Anthrax – Blighted Turret III: Increases the turret’s damage
Better Parts – Blighted Turret I: Increases the turret’s duration by 50%
Plague Sower set three piece bonus: Upon applying Toxic status, gain 5% damage reduction for five seconds. Stacks up to five times.
Devastator LEGENDARY ARMOR SETS
Deathproof Set
- Deathproof Mask – Headgear
Primal Weakness – Boulderdash III: Permanently reduces resistance of all damaged enemies by 50%
Primal Chaingun – Boulderdash III: Every enemy damaged by the skill increases your weapon damage by 20% for five seconds. Stacks up to five times
- Deathproof Chest Armor – Upper Armor
Increase Duration – Reflect Bullets III: Increases the skill’s duration for 40%
Primal Armor – Boulderdash I: Double your armour when the skill ends for ten seconds
- Deathproof Gauntlets – Gloves
King Slayer III – Critical hits on an Elite increases your firepower for eight seconds
Bullet Acceleration – Reflect Bullets I: Increases the damage of reflected bullets
- Deathproof Leg Armor – Lower Armor
Not Impressed III: Reduces the damage taken from Elites by 20%
Auto Reflect – Reflect Bullets I: You can now fight while the skill is active, but you cannot manually deactivate the skill. It only negates 50% of the damage
- Deathproof Footgear – Footgear
Life of the Party III: Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in close range. Stacks up to eight times
Primal Constitution – Boulderdash I: Each enemy you damage increases your maximum health for ten seconds. Stacks up to five times
Deathproof set three piece bonus: Reduce the cooldown of Boulderdash by 90%
Marshal Set
- Marshal’s Helmet – Headgear
Wide Horizons – Endless Mass III: Increases the skill’s radius by 25%
Life Absorption – Gravity Leap I: Heal for 100% of damage dealt. If your target dies, heal for 200% damage dealt
- Marshal’s Armor – Upper Armor
High Intensity – Endless Mass III: Anomaly damage against affected targets is increased by 33% for five seconds
Human Comet – Gravity Leap I: Increase the skill’s damage
- Marshal’s Gauntlets – Gloves
Double Jump – Gravity Leap III – Skill can be used twice before triggering the cooldown
Shattered Armor – Endless Mass I: Increases weapon damage against affected enemies by 10% for ten seconds
- Marshal’s Waistcloth – Lower Armor
Adrenaline III: Whenever your health drops below 30% all your skill cooldowns are reduced by 50%
Bone Crusher – Endless Mass I: Increase the skill’s damage
- Marshal’s Footgear – Footgear
Despair – Gravity Leap III: Enemies within the damage radius of Gravity Leap will receive 1.5 times more Anomaly damage for five seconds
Bleed Them All – Endless Mass I: Inflicts Bleed on all the enemies pulled by the skill
Marshal set three piece bonus: Endless Mass pulls enemies and makes them share damage
Seismic Commander Set
- Seismic Commander’s Helmet – Headgear
Ultimate Impaler – Impale III: The skill can be activated two more times before triggering the cooldown
Blood Shock – Earthquake I: Inflicts Bleed on enemies affected by the skill
- Seismic Commander’s Armor – Upper Armor
Palisade – Impale III: The skill can strike two additional targets
Earth’s Legacy – Earthquake I: Increases the skill’s range by 60%
- Seismic Commander’s Gloves – Gloves
Asunder – Earthquake III – Using the skill permanently reduces the armor of affected enemies by 20%
Ground Crush – Earthquake I: Increases the skill’s base damage
- Seismic Commander’s Leg Armor – Lower Armor
Life of the Party III: Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in close range. Stacks up to eight times
Rivers of Blood – Impale I: Increase the skill damage by 50% to enemies afflicted with Bleed
- Seismic Commander’s Footgear – Footgear
Second Quake – Earthquake III: The skill can be activated one more time before triggering the cooldown
Sharpened Spike – Impale I: The skill deals more damage
Seismic Commander set three piece bonus: Increase damage towards enemies with Bleed by 150%
Statue Set
- Statue’s Head – Headgear
Grand Blast – Tremor III: Increases the radius of each explosion by 20%
Perseverance – Golem I: Increases the skill’s duration by 50%
- Statue’s Torso – Upper Armor
Power of the Stones – Tremor III: When the skill is active, allies are given a 40% weapon damage bonus for eight seconds
Crush Sequence – Tremor I: Receive two additional explosions
- Statue’s Hands – Gloves
Not Impressed III – Reduces the damage taken from elites by 20%
Human Fortress – Tremor I: Receive health regeneration and armor while the skill is active
- Statue’s Legs – Lower Armor
Golem Squad – Golem III: Increases the skill’s duration by 20% and casts a 25% shorter version of Golem on your allies
Stolen Life – Tremor I: Increases the percentage healed per affected enemy by 6%
- Statue’s Feet – Footgear
Made of Marble – Golem III: When the skill is active, incoming bullets have 20% chance to ricochet back at the enemy dealing damage
Bleeding Impulse – Golem I: When the skill is active, spawn radial impulses that inflict Bleed on enemies within a six meter radius. Frequency of two seconds
Statue set three piece bonus: Using either Tremor or Golem doubles your Firepower and doubles weapon skill leech for you and your teammates.
Pyromancer LEGENDARY ARMOR SETS
Reforged Set
- Cowl of the Reforged – Headgear
Double Fun – Thermal Bomb III: The skill can affect two targets
Big Boom – Thermal Bomb I: Increases explosion radius by 20%
- Armor of the Reforged – Upper Armor
Branded – Thermal Bomb III: Enemies affected by the skill receive 40% more damage
Bullet Absorption – Feed the Flames I: Replenishes 20% of ammo in your magazine for every enemy affected by the skill
- Hands of the Reforged – Gloves
Unstoppable Force III – Increases your Anomaly power by 50%, the bonus is equal to 50% of your resistance piercing
True Blast – Thermal Bomb I: Increases explosion damage
- Waistcloth of the Reforged – Lower Armor
Flame Grasper – Feed the Flames III: Enables absorption of two additional targets
Wildfire – Thermal Bomb I: The skill inflicts Burn on every enemy damaged by the explosion
- Boots of the Reforged – Footgear
Power Assimilation III: Boosts your Anomaly power for each elite present on the battlefield
Nova – Feed the Flames I: Increases the skill’s range by 100%
Reforged set three piece bonus: Increase Feed the Flames damage and Thermal Bomb damage by 50%
Acari Set
- Helmet of the Acari – Headgear
Fire Tsunami – Heatwave III: Increase the width of the fire wall
Ember Shield – Overheat I: Each status consumed by the skill increases your resistance by 10% for ten seconds. Stacks up to five times
- Armor of the Acari – Upper Armor
Detonator – Overheat III: Decrease the skill’s cooldown by 50%
Tidal Wave – Heatwave I: The skill can be activated one more time before triggering the cooldown
- Gauntlets of the Acari – Gloves
Strength From Fire – Heatwave III – Using the skill grants ten seconds 15% weapon damage bonus for each affected enemy
Blacksmith – Overheat I: Each status condition consumed by the skill grants an armor bonus for eight seconds
- Waistcloth of the Acari – Lower Armor
Anomaly Echo III: Grants Firepower and Anomaly power bonus on skill activation for 15 seconds
Irradiation Wave – Heatwave I: Inflicts weakness on enemies affected by the skill
- Boots of the Acari – Footgear
Master Consumer – Overheat III: The skill consumes either Fire or Ash status to deal damage. Consuming both at once increases the damage by 150%
Hellfire – Heatwave I: If the skill damages three enemies, all subsequent enemies will receive additional damage
Acari set three piece bonus: Every enemy damaged by Heatwave grants 25% Anomaly Power bonus for ten seconds
Lava Lich Set
- Helmet of the Lava Lich – Headgear
Ashen Champion – F.A.S.E.R Beam III: Inflicts Ash on enemies instead of Burn. Each enemy hit boosts your Anomaly power by 15% for ten seconds. Stacks up to five times
Magma Coat – Eruption I: Increases the lava’s damage over time
- Upper Robe of the Lava Lich – Upper Armor
Not Impressed III: Reduces the damage taken from elites by 20%
Giga-Blast – Eruption I: Increases the skill’s radius by 100%
- Charms of the Lava Lich – Gloves
Etna – Eruption I – The skill can be activated one more time before trigger the cooldown
Power Power – F.A.S.E.R Beam I: Increases the skill’s damage
- Lower Robe of the Lava Lich – Lower Armor
Improved Damage – Eruption III: Increases explosion damage
Size Matters – F.A.S.E.R Beam I: Increases the beam’s radius by 100%
- Boots of the Lava Lich – Footgear
Even Odds III: Increases your maximum health by 5% for each enemy within a ten meter radius around you. Stacks up to five times
Volcanic Armor – F.A.S.E.R Beam I: Reduces incoming Anomaly damage by 25% and weapon damage by 25% when the skill is active
Lava Lich set three piece bonus: Increase damage and decrease cooldown of Eruption
Torturer Set
- Torturer’s Mask – Headgear
Death Sentence – Ash Blast III: Your weapon damage and Anomaly damage against enemies affected by the skill are increased respectively by 20% and 20% for five seconds
Armor Melting – Volcanic Rounds I: Decreases the target’s armor by 20% for ten seconds
- Torturer’s Vest – Upper Armor
Susceptibility – Volcanic Rounds III: Decreases the resistance of enemies damaged by the skill by 25%
Radiation Flames – Volcanic Rounds I: Enemies damaged with the skill are afflicted with Weakness
- Torturer’s Gloves – Gloves
Introvert III – Increases the range at which enemies are considered to be in close range by two meters
Extinguisher – Ash Blast I: Apply damage to an enemy afflicted with Burn and consume the status
- Torturer’s Waistcloth – Lower Armor
Ashes and Leeches – Ash Blast III: Using the skill increases your weapon leech bonus by 40% for six seconds
Extra Mag – Volcanic Rounds I: The skill is effective for one additional magazine before triggering the cooldown
- Torturer’s Footgear – Footgear
Anomaly Echo III: Grants Firepower and Anomaly power bonus on skill activation for 15 seconds
Empowerment – Ash Blast I: Skill deals additional damage
Torturer set three piece bonus: Triples the size of Volcanic Rounds’ damaging aura that surrounds each bullet.
And that’s all of the Outriders legendary armour we’ve discovered. If you still haven’t made up your mind on which Outriders class you want to play, now is a good time to check out an overview on each path.