The best Outriders mods explained

Want to know more about Outriders mods? Unlike most loot in the game, it’s not completely obvious how mods work. In the full game, you will be able to attach any mods that you have dismantled from old weapons to make weapons and armour even more effective, which is key to optimising your build..

Right now, you can’t really do much with mods in the demo. They’re simply just great perks that come with looted gear, but even the most lowly of gear can make your class skills more potent. Some provide better stats, but others can decrease your class skill cooldown, or better yet, give you additional uses for your skills.

Here are all of the Outriders mods that we’ve found in the demo so far. In this guide, you’ll find all of the weapon mods, which can be applied to all classes, and every single class-specific armour mod that you can find to bolster your skills and stats, or give you unique buffs. Let’s begin with how to find mods in the first place.

How to find mods in Outriders

To find Outriders mods, you just need to loot items. Once you’ve completed all of the quests and looted all of the chests, we recommend heading to any of the two main Outriders farming locations and trying to find any of the Outriders legendary weapons.

Any rare item (blue), epic item (pink), or legendary item (orange) has a mod attached to it. These are normally tied to the weapon, but if you dismantle the weapon, you’ll obtain the mod itself to affix onto a crafted weapon or armour piece. All of the weapon mods are usable by all classes, but any of the armour mods are class-specific.

Each mod is one of three tiers, with the rarity of the gear directly linked to how good the mod is. So basic mods tend to come from rare items, while the very best mods come from legendary gear. Currently there is no way to see what mods you have in your inventory, nor is there any way to craft items in the game – the NPC that handles weapon crafting is in the area you are about to go to when the demo ends.

Outriders weapon mods

Here is every single Outriders weapon mod that can be found in the demo:

Mod name Tier Description Anomaly Enhancement 1 Receive bonus firepower equal to 5% of your ability power Anomaly Surge 1 Critical shots spawn an Anomaly energy blast that deals damage in 1.5 metre radius Ashen Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Ash on enemies. Eight second cooldown Bleeding Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Bleed on enemies. Eight second cooldown Burning Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Burn on enemies. Eight second cooldown Clip Combustion 1 Reloading weapons creates a shockwave that deals damage to enemies inside a five metre radius Clip of Amalthea 1 There is a 20% chance that a critical shot won’t consume ammo Critical Point 1 Increases the chance of inflicting a critical shot by 15% Embalmer’s Rage 1 After a killing shot, all following shots will inflict critical damage for a few seconds Essence Thief 1 Shots replenish some of your health Fireworks 1 Shots create an explosion that deals damage to enemies within a six metre radius. Three second cooldown First Things First 1 The first shot after every reload hits with Armor Piercing increased by 30% Freezing Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Eight second cooldown Fusion Blast 1 Shots create a fusion blast, dealing 414 damage within a five metre radius Hot Blood 1 Shots pass through enemies whose health is below 50%, ricocheting to three enemies within a five metre radius, inflicting Burn Killer Medic 1 Killing shots replenish health to allies within a five metre radius of the target Life Stock 1 Reloading restores health for each enemy killed since your last reload without changing your weapon Proliferation 1 Shots on enemies afflicted by a status condition inflict that status to the nearest enemy Ricochet 1 Shots ricochet to another enemy within a five metre radius of the initial target Ruler of Leeches 1 Killing shots increase weapon leech by 20% for 20 seconds Shield Maiden 1 When shots damage enemies, they add a small amount of shield to your character Snowsquall 1 Reloading a weapon inflicts Freeze on enemies previously wounded by the weapon, as long as you didn’t change it beforehand Soul Devourer 1 Killing shots regenerate some of your health Stiffening 1 Successful shots inflict Slow on enemies. Eight second cooldown Toxic Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Toxic on enemies. Eight second cooldown Vampire 1 Killing shots grant 15% skill leech boost for 20 seconds Vulnerability Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Eight second cooldown Weakening Bullets 1 Successful shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Eight second cooldown Bomb’s Ahead 2 Killing shots turn enemies into an anomaly bomb, dealing damage. Three second cooldown Bone Shrapnel 2 Killing shots detonate the enemy’s bones and turn them into shrapnel that deals damage and inflicts Bleed on any enemy within a five metre radius. One second cooldown Brain-eater 2 Critical shots do not consume ammo Claymore 2 Successful shots damage an enemy with an anomaly blade Clip Roller 2 When your magazine has 50% or less ammo left, you can roll to quickly reload all your equipped weapons Crematorium 2 Killing shots create an explosion that inflicts Ash on enemies within a seven metre radius Damage Link 2 Shots link up to two enemies, sharing 30% of their weapon damage dealt and 10% of their anomaly damage dealt. Four second cooldown Death Chains 2 Successful shots entangle an enemy with chains dealing medium damage over three seconds. Four second cooldown Gale of Protection 2 Killing shots grant you a bullet-stopping gale for five seconds Icebreaker 2 Killing shots against frozen enemies make them explode to deal damage Improved Ashen Bullets 2 Shots inflict Ash on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Bleeding Bullets 2 Shots inflict Bleed on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Burning Bullets 2 Shots inflict Burn on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Freezing Bullets 2 Shots inflict Freeze on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Stiffening 2 Shots inflict Slow on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Toxic Bullets 2 Shots inflict Toxic on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Vulnerability Bullets 2 Shots inflict Vulnerable on enemies. Four second cooldown Improved Weakening Bullets 2 Shots inflict Weakness on enemies. Four second cooldown Mark of the Stake 2 Reloading a weapon inflicts Burn on enemies previously wounded by this weapon as long as you didn’t switch it beforehand Minefield 2 Weapon kills spawn explosives around your target. Each deals damage within a three metre radius. Six second cooldown Perpetuum Mobile 2 Instantly replenish your magazine if you kill an enemy with 30% or less ammo remaining in your magazine Resistance Breaker 2 Shots decrease your target’s resistance by 35% for six seconds Storm Whip 2 Shots bring down lightning on an enemy, dealing damage. Two second cooldown Striga 2 30% of critical damage is returned to you as health restoration The Cycle 2 Increase your weapon damage in proportion to your health regeneration as a percentage Vortex Chamber 2 Reloading a weapon inflicts Slow on enemies previously wounded by this weapon as long as you didn’t switch it beforehand Golem Rising 3 Killing shots grant you a protective Golem effect for three seconds Killing Spree 3 Killing shots increase damage by 30% for this weapon for 30 seconds. This stacks up to five kills and deteriorates with time. Judgement Enforcer 3 Shot mark enemies. When you reload, deal five times your weapon’s damage to every marked enemy. This effect is removed upon switching weapons. Moaning Winds 3 Reloading creates a strong blast around you, dealing 781 damage to enemies in a range of eight metres. Two second cooldown Ravenous Locust 3 Shots create a swarm of locusts that deal damage over 15 seconds and inflicting Weakness to enemies remaining within a six metre radius of the target. Two second cooldown Sandstorm 3 Shots conjure a sandstorm that deals damage over time Scrap Grenade 3 First shot after reloading becomes an anomaly projectile, dealing damage within a five metre radius. One second cooldown Singularity 3 Killing shots create an anomaly singularity. When destroyed, the singularity explodes, dealing damage to enemies within a 6.5 metre radius Ultimate Ashen Bullets 3 Shots inflict Ash on enemies Ultimate Bleeding Bullets 3 Shots inflict Bleed on enemies Ultimate Burning Bullets 3 Shots inflict Burn on enemies Ultimate Damage Link 3 Shots link up to three enemies, sharing 30% of their weapon damage dealt and 10% of their anomaly damage dealt Ultimate Freezing Bullets 3 Shots inflict Freeze on enemies Ultimate Stiffening 3 Shots inflict Slow on enemies Ultimate Storm Whip 3 Shots bring down lightning on an enemy dealing damage Ultimate Toxic Bullets 3 Shots inflict Toxic on enemies Ultimate Vulnerability Bullets 3 Shots inflict Vulnerability on enemies Ultimate Weakening Bullets 3 Shots inflict Weakness on enemies Weakness Trap 3 Shots cause explosions, dealing damage and inflicting Weakness on enemies within a five metre radius of the target. Three second cooldown Weightlessness 3 Shots inflict Time Rift on enemies. Time Rift lifts the enemy into the air for five seconds Winter Blast 3 Critical shots create an icy blast that inflicts Freeze on enemies within a four metre radius

Outriders Technomancer mods

Here are all of the Technomancer mods that you can use to flesh out your best Outriders Technomancer builds:

Mod name Tier Description Advanced Rockets 1 Pain Launcher: Every rocket deals more damage Armor Reduction 1 Blighted Turret: Turret reduces the armour of each enemy t hits by 20%. Effect lasts for five seconds. Bang for your Buck 1 Tool of Destruction: Activating this skill grants a 100% base ammo increases for the selected tool (rocket launcher or minigun) Better Parts 1 Blighted Turret: Increase turret duration by 50% Bonus Duration 1 Cryo Turret: Increase turret’s duration by 30% Breathe In 1 Fixing Wave: Reduce skill’s cooldown by 20% Cleansing Wind 1 Fixing Wave: Activating the skill removes negative statuses from allies and grants five seconds of immunity Cold Purification 1 Cold Snap: Removes negative statuses and grants negative status immunity for five seconds when the skill is activated for you and any allies that are in range Critical Analysis 1 Blighted Rounds: Increases critical damage by 30% Demolition Man 1 Tool of Destruction: Rockets deal more damage Feedback 1 Tool of Destruction: When the skill ends, you are healed for 3% of the total damage dealt with the minigun Fine-tuned 1 Scrapnel: Increases the detection and explosion radius by 33% Fortify 1 Tool of Destruction: Activating this skill grants an armour bonus Freeze Barrage 1 Pain Launcher: Inflicts Freeze on enemies affected by rocket explosions Hail Shot 1 Cryo Turret: Increase turret’s damage based on your status power Ice Component 1 Blighted Turret: Turret inflicts Freeze instead of Toxic Ice Pack 1 Cryo Turret: Turret heals allies for 30% of max health within a four metre radius when the ability ends Increase Damage 1 Cyro Turret: Every turret’s shot deals additional damage Initial Blast 1 Pain Launcher: Causes a small explosion, dealing damage in a five metre radius when this skill is activated More Damage 1 Scrapnel: Increases the skill’s damage More Traps 1 Scrapnel: This skill can be used one additional time before triggering the cooldown No Pain, No Gain 1 Blighted Rounds: When this skill ends, 40% of damage dealt by this skill is turned into healing and spread among allies equally Portable Armory 1 Tool of Destruction: You can fire one additional rocket Rain of Pain 1 Pain Launcher: Decrease the skill’s cooldown by 34% Spare Mag 1 Blighted Rounds: This skill is effective for one additional magazine before triggering the cooldown Surprise 1 Cyro Turret: The turret explodes before being destroyed, dealing damage in a six metre radius Trick up the Sleeve 1 Blighted Rounds: While this skill is active, killing shots grant you 30% extra bullets in your magazine Untouchable 1 Tool of Destruction: Activating the minigun grants 15% resistance bonus Phantom Dash 2 During combat your default roll is replaced with Phantom Dash, which enables you to quickly pass through enemies Power from the Ashes 2 Killing shots on enemies afflicted with Ash increases your anomaly power for 20 seconds. Stacks up to four times What Goes Around 2 Incoming bullets have 20% chance of being deflected towards an enemy, dealing damage. Cannonade 3 Pain Launcher: Increases the number of rockets launched by ten Head of the Ward 3 Reviving an ally also fully restores their health Quartermaster 3 Fixing Wave: Activating the skill replenishes one weapon magazine for each ally. 45 second cooldown Rocket Man 3 Tool of Destruction: You can shoot three additional rockets Sharp Eye 3 Killing enemies while aiming down sights grants you additional firepower for 20 seconds. Stacks up to three times Trap Cluster 3 Doubles the number of mines that can be thrown before triggering the cooldown

Outriders Pyromancer mods

Here are all of the Pyromancer mods that you can craft armour with to make your best Outriders Pyromancer builds even better:

Mod name Tier Description Anomaly Hunger 1 Feed the Flames: Increases the skill’s damage by the value of your skill leech Armor Melting 1 Volcanic Rounds: Decreases the target’s armour by 20% for ten seconds Ash Grasp 1 Thermal Bomb: Inflicts Ash on enemies within a five metre radius of an enemy that’s about to explode from this skill Big Boom 1 Thermal Bomb: Increases explosion radius by 20% Blacksmith 1 Overheat: Each status condition consumed by this skill grants an armour bonus for eight seconds Bullet Absorption 1 Feed the Flames: Replenish 20% of ammo in your magazine for every enemy affected by this skill Burning Ground 1 Thermal Bomb: Exploding targets leave a patch of burning ground. All enemies in this area are afflicted with Burn and receive damage over ten seconds Burnt-Out 1 Heatwave: Damaged enemies take 35% more damage over eight seconds Cinders 1 Overheat: Skill consumes Ash instead of Burn Ember Shield 1 Overheat: Each status consumed by this skill increases your resistance by 10% for ten seconds. Stacks up to five times. Extra Mag 1 Volcanic Rounds: This skill is effective for one additional magazine before triggering the cooldown Final Breath 1 Feed the Flames: Health drain efficiency is increased by 25% Fire Eater 1 Feed the Flames: Increases health drain efficiency against targets with Burn by 150% Fire Frenzy 1 Thermal Bomb: You can use this skill twice before triggering the cooldown Heat Leech 1 Heatwave: Increases skill leech by 10% for five second after using Heatwave Hellfire 1 Heatwave: If this skill damages three enemies, all subsequent enemies receive additional damage Inferno Wave 1 Heatwave: Increases damage dealt to enemies from this skill Irradiation Wave 1 Heatwave: Inflicts Weakness on enemies hit by this skill Lasting Fire 1 Thermal Bomb: Increase the time in which killing an affected enemy will cause an explosion by three seconds Nova 1 Feed the Flames: Increase skill range by 100% Pants On Fire 1 Overheat: Increase the damage to enemies who were damaged by this skill, but did not have their status consumed Phoenix Force 1 Overheat: Earn additional anomaly power per status consumed by this skill for eight seconds. Stacks up to ten times Pompeii 1 Eruption: This skill can be activated one more time before triggering the cooldown Pure Power 1 F.A.S.E.R Beam: Increases damage dealt by this skill Radiation Flames 1 Volcanic Rounds: Enemies damaged with this skill are also afflicted with Weakness Reload Boost 1 Volcanic Rounds: Grants 50% weapon power bonus after this skill ends for five seconds Ride the Wave 1 Heatwave: This skill can be activated one more time before triggering the cooldown Sunburnt 1 Overheat: Increases damage to enemies that have their statuses consumed by Overheat Third Degree 1 Overheat: Increase weapon damage against enemies damaged by this skill by 25% for eight seconds True Blast 1 Thermal Bomb: Increase explosion damage Wide Grip 1 Feed the Flames: Enables absorption of one additional target Wildfire 1 Thermal Bomb: Inflicts Burn on every enemy damaged by Thermal Bomb’s explosion Branded 3 Thermal Bomb: Enemies affected by this skill receive 40% additional damage Detonator 3 Overheat: Decrease this skill’s cooldown by 50% Double Fun 3 Thermal Bomb: This skill can affect two targets Flame Grasper 3 Feed the Flames: Enables absorption of two additional targets Power Assimilation 3 Boosts your anomaly power by a fixed amount for each Elite present on the battlefield

Outriders Devastator mods

If you want to make all of the best Outriders Devastator builds even more powerful, here are all of the Devastator mods available:

Mod name Tier Description Armor Boost 1 Earthquake: Grants you armour for each enemy affected by the skill. Effect lasts ten seconds and stacks up to ten times. Auto Reflect 1 Reflect Bullets: You can now fight while this skill is active, but you cannot manually deactivate the skill and it only negates 50% of the damage. Bleeding Impulse 1 Golem: When the skill is active, spawn radial impulses that inflict Bleed on nearby foes Blood Primer 1 Reflect Bullets: All reflected bullets apply Bleed status Blood Shock 1 Earthquake: Inflicts Bleed on enemies affected by the skill Bloody Crush 1 Gravity Leap: Inflicts Bleed on enemies affected by the skill Bullet Acceleration 1 Reflect Bullets: Increases the damage of reflected bullets Despair 1 Gravity Leap: Enemies within the damage radius of this skill receive double anomaly damage for five seconds Earth’s Legacy 1 Earthquake: Increases skill range by 60% Extra Quake 1 Earthquake: This skill can be activated one additional time before triggering the cooldown Extra Time 1 Reflected Bullets: Increases skill duration by 20% Give Me More 1 Tremor: Receive one additional explosion Golem of Death 1 Golem: When Golem is active, extend its duration by 1.5 seconds for every enemy killed while active Ground Crush 1 Earthquake: Increase skill’s base damage Heal per Kill 1 Earthquake: Each enemy killed with Earthquake restores 10% of health to all allies in a 20 metre radius around you Hollow Point 1 Reflected Bullets: All reflected bullets apply Vulnerable status Human Comet 1 Gravity Leap: Increase the skill’s damage Impaler 1 Impale: This skill can be activated one more time before triggering the cooldown Life Absorption 1 Gravity Leap: Heal for 100% of the damage dealt, or 200% if your target dies Mosh Pit 1 Endless Mass: Inflicts Vulnerable on all enemies pulled by this skill Panzer Drain 1 Earthquake: Damaging enemies with this skill steals 33% of their armour. This effect lasts five seconds. Perseverance 1 Golem: Increase skill duration by 50% Primal Armor 1 Boulderdash: Double your armour when this skill ends for ten seconds Primal Constitution 1 Boulderdash: Each enemy you damage increases your maximum health for ten seconds. Effect stacks up to five times Primal Gutting 1 Melee attack: Inflicts Bleed on all affected enemies Primal Rage 1 Boulderdash: Reduces this skill’s cooldown by 50% Primal Weakness 1 Melee attack: Permanently reduce the resistance for all affected enemies Resistance 1 Golem: When this skill is active, increase your resistance by 33% Restoration 1 Impale: Increase health regeneration bonus for players near impaled enemies Rivers of Blood 1 Impale: Increases skill damage by 50% to enemies affected by Bleed Sharpened Spike 1 Impale: This skill deals more damage Shattered Armor 1 Endless Mass: Increase weapon damage against enemies affected by Endless Mass by 10% for ten seconds Spike Forest 1 Impale: This skill can strike an additional target Stolen Life 1 Tremor: Increases the percentage healed per affected enemy by 6% The Strongest First 1 Reflected Bullets: The enemy with the most health takes 50% additional damage Vlad’s Grasp 1 Impale: Increase the skill’s range by 25% Increase duration 3 Reflected Bullets: Increases skill’s duration by 40% Life of the Party 3 Incoming damage is reduced by 5% for each enemy in close range. Stacks sup to eight times Not Impressed 3 Reduces the damage taken from Elites by 20% Palisade 3 Impale: This skill can strike two additional targets Primal Chaingun 3 Boulderdash: Every enemy damaged by Boulderdash increases your weapon damage by 20% for five seconds. Stacks up to five times. Ultimate Impaler 3 Impale: This skill can be activated two more times before triggering cooldown Wide Horizons 3 Endless Mass: Increases the skill’s radius by 25%

Outriders Trickster mods

To get the most out of your best Outriders Trickster builds, here is a list of all of the Trickster mods:

Mod name Tier Description Additional Mag 1 Twisted Rounds: This skill is effective for two magazines before triggering the cooldown Anomalic Caliber 1 Twisted Rounds: Receive 30% resistance piercing bonus while the skill is active Anomaly Cut 1 Venator’s Knife: Shots on enemies marked by the knife receive anomaly damage Apply Shield 1 Temporal Blade: Killing enemies with Temporal Blade grants 5% of shield Armor of Eons 1 Borrowed Time: Activating the skill increases your armour by 100% for ten seconds Backstabber 1 Hunt the Prey: Using the skill deals damage to the enemy you teleported behind Big Range 1 Slow Trap: Increases the sphere’s range by one metre Blue Blood 1 Twisted Rounds: Receive 10% weapon leech bonus while the skill is active Cut Loose 1 Temporal Blade: Reduces the skill’s cooldown by 20% Damage Mitigation 1 Slow Trap: Allies within the sphere receive 20% less damage Dance of Death 1 Hunt the Prey: Decreases this skill’s cooldown Delivery on Time 1 Slow Trap: Activating the skill replenishes ammo for the current weapon of all allies in range Double Stop 1 Temporal Blade: Increases the duration of the inflicted paralysis by 100% Duration 1 Cyclone Slice: Adds five seconds to the skill’s duration Grand Bastion 1 Cyclone Slice: Using the skill reduces incoming weapon damage and anomaly damage by 35% No Escape 1 Venator’s Knife: Increases the skill’s effective range between targets by 25% Healing Slice 1 Cyclone Slice: Receive health for each enemy killed with this skill Radiation Jump 1 Hunt the Prey: Inflict Vulnerable to the enemy you teleport behind Sharpening 1 Venator’s Knife: Increase the skill’s damage Shield Evoker 1 Cyclone Slice: Killing enemies with this skill grants 5% shield Slasher 1 Temporal Blade: This skill can be activated one more time before triggering the cooldown Speed Boost 1 Slow Trap: Allies within the sphere receive 2% movement speed bonus Speed Up 1 Cyclone Slice: Allows 25% faster movement while the skill is active Stare into the Barrel 1 Grants a moderate firepower increase for each enemy in close range Strong Slice 1 Temporal Blade: Increases the skill’s damage Strong Twist 1 Twisted Rounds: While the skill is active, increase the weapon’s firepower by an additional 15% Thunder Dome 1 Slow Trap: Receive 100% shield when the skill ends Time Blast 1 Hunt the Prey: Apply Slow to all enemies in a five metre radius around the enemy you teleport behind Time Crack 1 Time Rift: Enemies affected by this skill have both armour and resistance decreased by 25% for five seconds Time Space Protection 1 Borrowed Time: Receive armour and 30% resistance bonus while the skill is active Twisted Fate 1 Twisted Rounds: Receive 30% critical damage bonus while the skill is active Weakening the Prey 1 Hunt the Prey: Interrupt and inflict Weakness to the enemy you teleport behind Weakening Zone 1 Slow Trap: Enemies entering the sphere are afflicted with Weakness Weaklings 1 Temporal Blade: Inflicts Weakness on enemies hit by Temporal Blade Diffuse 2 Sprinting increases your armour, and gives you +50% resistance Pain Transfer 2 Time Rift: Damage dealt to one affected enemy will be transferred to another affected enemy Shield Zap 2 When your shield is active, it spawns an electric shock around you that deals damage to a random enemy within a five metre radius. On a successful hit, it ricochets to another target. Three second cooldown Aggressive Teleportation 3 Reverting time creates an explosion around you Ammo Bargain 3 Twisted Rounds: While the skill is active, killing shots replenish 20% of the ammo in your magazine Death Shell 3 Borrowed Time: Killing enemies while this skill is active reduces incoming weapon damage and anomaly damage by 10% each for ten seconds. Stacks up to four times and the buff is removed at the end of the skill Shield of the Fallen 3 Twisted Rounds: When the skill ends, add 15% of your max health as shields for each enemy killed by the skill Ultimate Big Range 3 Slow Trap: Increases the sphere range by two metres

And those are all of the Outriders mods. Just remember that there’s no harm in dismantling your farmed loot to salvage the mods to use in crafting new gear in the full game. While you’re here, we have a summary of all of the Outriders classes, including our recommendation for which class is currently the best one to choose.