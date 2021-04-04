Outriders and It Takes Two are Steam’s top sellers

All good things must come to an end, and so it is that Valheim‘s streak as Steam’s top seller is done, dethroned by Outriders. It Takes Two, and The Binding of Isaac, round out the top three, the Viking game coming in at fourth.

Despite some ongoing server issues, Outriders has shot straight to top of Steam’s chart this week, having re-entered the top ten last week ahead of its full launch. It Takes Two, the co-op game about working through a divorce, is in second, having become a bit of a sudden hit, and The Binding of Isaac: Repentance is at third, the final expansion in The Binding of Isaac series of roguelike games.

Horizon Zero Dawn makes another appearance, the open-world game arriving for sixth, and Evil Genuis 2 releases to seventh place. Crowns, the in-game currency for mounts, pets, and more in The Elder Scrolls Online, managed to slide into eighth, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is down one spot from last week, to ninth. Cyberpunk 2077 manages to hang in there, tenth once again.

Developer People Can Fly has been communicating about Outriders’ server issues as much as possible. You can follow updates on Twitter, and check the official status page for current stability.

Here’s a trailer for The Binding of Isaac: Repentance:

We have guides on the best Outriders legendaries, best Outriders farming locations, and best Outriders mods, that’ll make good reading even if you can’t play just yet.