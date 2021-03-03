Want to know what the best Outriders Technomancer builds are? This class is a master of long-range attacks; it can either become a toxic-based DPS terror or a very useful freeze-based support for your team. Technomancers have access to many gadgets, from turrets and proximity mines, to rocket launchers and miniguns they can conjure from out of nowhere.

With access to two elements, the Technomancer is also very versatile. Freeze locks enemies into place, while toxic damages afflicted enemies over time. Technomancers also have the easiest way of healing themselves: through significantly increased Weapon Leech and Skill Leech. This heals you for a percentage of damage dealt by weapons and skills, respectively. As long as you’re hyper aggressive, you can keep healthy and thus keep your allies healthy too.

So if you’re interested in this rather multifaceted class, here are some ideas for the best Outriders Technomancer builds for both DPS and support roles, as well as every single skill and talent tree perk’s details. There’s a lot to cover, so let’s start with a general idea of the builds you should be aiming for.

Best Technomancer builds

Outriders Technomancer Support build

As a support class, your job is mostly to keep the enemy from being able to shoot at your squad with clever use of your ordinance and your gadgets. Luckily the early game skills you unlock are very effective when used correctly.

Shrapnel is essentially a proximity grenade, but chucking this explosive payload will flush enemies out of cover, giving your teammates the opportunity to shoot them while they scarper. The Pain Launcher is a good alternative if you want to damage a large area without thinking too much about throwing a grenade.

Both the Cryo Turret and Blighted Turret fulfil the same role of distracting the enemy while inflicting freeze or toxic. If you use either turret, then Fixing Wave is good for healing them, and the rest of your team. For the perks, we recommend that you gear more towards Tech Shaman and the mods should focus on upgrading gadgets and ordinance.

Outriders Technomancer DPS build

However, support is not the only option for a Technomancer. If you decide to go along the Pestilence route, you can become a bit of a DPS monster with a good sniper rifle and the Blighted Rounds skill. Just hit an enemy with a bullet and the surrounding foes will be poisoned.

Sadly, it doesn’t look like you can combine this skill with the Tool of Destruction skill in minigun mode, but it’s still a good one to have as it can also work as a rocket launcher to deal with groups of enemies. If enemies get too close, then Cold Snap can freeze them in their tracks to allow you to regroup. Any talent perks or mods that improve Decay will make the Blighted Rounds toxic effect a little bit more effective.

Technomancer skills

Skill name Skill type Description Cooldown duration Level unlocked Scrapnel Ordinance Throw a proximity mine. The explosion deals damage and interrupts the skills of enemies caught within the blast radius. 22 seconds Level 1 Cryo Turret Gadget Place an automated turret that deals damage and inflicts freeze onto enemies. The turret’s health depletes slowly over time and when it takes damage. 24 seconds Level 2 Pain Launcher Ordinance Place a missile launcher and bomb the area in front of you. Each missile deals damage per hit and interrupts enemy skills. 40 seconds Level 4 Blighted Rounds Decay Fill your current weapon’s magazine with decay-infused bullets that inflict toxic onto enemies. Enemies within a small radius of the main target also receive toxic and 50% of damage. The skill lasts until you reload or switch weapons. 58 seconds Level 6 Tool of Destruction Ordinance Press the skill button to conjure a rocket launcher that can interrupt enemies. Hold the button to conjure a minigun that deals damage per shot. This skills remains active until all ammo is depleted or you switch weapons. N/A Level 9 Fixing Wave Gadget Activate a healing gadget that instantly restores 33% of max health to all players and 50% of max health to all your turrets N/A Level 13 Cold Snap Gadget Deploy a gadget that inflicts freeze on all enemies in a large radius N/A Level 17 Blighted Turret Decay Place an automated turret that deals damage and inflicts toxic onto enemies. The turret’s health depletes slowly over time and when it takes damage. N/A Level 22

Technomancer class perks

Technomancer : Increase long range weapon damage by 15%, skill leech by 15%, and weapon leech by 15%

: Increase long range weapon damage by 15%, skill leech by 15%, and weapon leech by 15% Sniper Master : Increase your sniper weapon damage by 40%, and sniper weapons drop 12% more often (marksman rifle, automatic sniper rifle, and bolt action rifle)

: Increase your sniper weapon damage by 40%, and sniper weapons drop 12% more often (marksman rifle, automatic sniper rifle, and bolt action rifle) Exposing Toxin : Every time Toxic is inflicted on an enemy, Vulnerable status is inflicted as well

: Every time Toxic is inflicted on an enemy, Vulnerable status is inflicted as well Winter’s Barrier : After using your class melee skill, increase damage mitigation by 40% for three seconds

: After using your class melee skill, increase damage mitigation by 40% for three seconds Brain Freeze : Your class melee skill also inflicts Toxic on every enemy hit

: Your class melee skill also inflicts Toxic on every enemy hit Decay : Activating Decay skills increases anomaly power for you and your allies by 30% for ten seconds

: Activating Decay skills increases anomaly power for you and your allies by 30% for ten seconds Wipe Out : Enemies below 30% health receive 20% more damage

: Enemies below 30% health receive 20% more damage Blurscreen : Your health regeneration threshold is increased by 20% of maximum health

: Your health regeneration threshold is increased by 20% of maximum health Cannonade : Activating ordinance skills increases weapon damage for you and your allies by 30% for ten seconds

: Activating ordinance skills increases weapon damage for you and your allies by 30% for ten seconds Heavy Absorption : Activating ordnance skills increases skill leech by 15% for seven seconds

: Activating ordnance skills increases skill leech by 15% for seven seconds Exposing Frost : Every time Freeze is afflicted on an enemy. Vulnerable status is inflicted as well

: Every time Freeze is afflicted on an enemy. Vulnerable status is inflicted as well Senior Engineer : Increase turret skills health by 100%

: Increase turret skills health by 100% Assault Master : Increase your assault weapon damage by 20%, and assault weapons drop 12% more often (assault rifle, light machinegun, submachine gun, and double gun)

: Increase your assault weapon damage by 20%, and assault weapons drop 12% more often (assault rifle, light machinegun, submachine gun, and double gun) Two Sides of the Power : Increase damage received from all sources by 15% and dealt by 20%

: Increase damage received from all sources by 15% and dealt by 20% Grand Amplification : Increase your anomaly power by 4% for each unlocked Br/8 Impact Amplifier class node

: Increase your anomaly power by 4% for each unlocked Br/8 Impact Amplifier class node Medical Unit : Using a gadget skill increases all healing received by you and your allies by 30% for seven seconds

: Using a gadget skill increases all healing received by you and your allies by 30% for seven seconds Team Player : Decrease Elite’s damage against you and your allies by 10%

: Decrease Elite’s damage against you and your allies by 10% Armored Unit: Activating ordnance skills increases your armor by 50% for 15 seconds

Pestilence specialty perks

UT-14 Clips : Increase magazine size by 50%

: Increase magazine size by 50% Empowering Antenna: Activating decay increases weapon damage for you and your allies by 40% for ten seconds

Tech Shaman SPECIALTY PERKS

Doctor of Medicine : Increase all healing by 20% for you and your allies

: Increase all healing by 20% for you and your allies Overclocked: Activating gadget skills increases your anomaly power and weapon damage by 40% for ten seconds. For ten seconds upon losing all health, you will receive a second chance to return to the battlefield with 50% health. This effect may occur once every 180 seconds.

Demolisher SPECIALTY PERKS

Emergency Transfusion : Double your skill leech when your health goes below 30%

: Double your skill leech when your health goes below 30% Techbond: Activating ordnance skills increases anomaly power by 50% for ten seconds

And those are the best Outriders Technomancer builds. If you’re just starting out, then why not check out the other Outriders classes and pick a style that suits you. With four classes, each with three specialties to spec into, there’s a lot of potential disgustingly strong builds that you can make.