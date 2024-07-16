Despite a rough launch and some ongoing problems, Battlefield 2042 has at least gotten better in the last three years. But it doesn’t represent the EA DICE shooter series at its best. You want historical settings, enormous scale, destructible terrain, and a perfectly balanced mix of realism and pace. Battlefield 1 came pretty close. Now, an upcoming FPS also set during The Great War feels like the return to that high point combined with some smart, original ideas. Due for an early-access release later in 2024, if you aren’t paying attention to Over the Top WW1 already, the new trailer, shared with PCGamesN exclusively, will definitely turn your head.

Let’s get straight to the important stuff. Over the Top WW1 is a multiplayer FPS game where 200 players compete over large-scale, destructible battlefields based on historical locations. Environments can be blown up, dug out, and rebuilt to form fortifications, any vehicle you see anywhere on the map can be commandeered and driven, and there are dynamic weather and environment effects that change the flow of battle.

Bullet and projectile physics are realistically modeled and the blood and gore is painstakingly, horrifyingly detailed. This is a multiplayer shooter with a brutal atmosphere. Check out the new, commentated gameplay trailer, shared with PCGamesN exclusively.

Players are separated into different classes. Engineers, for example, can set explosives, lay traps, and rig barricades. Officers can issue orders and set objectives, and you also have the ability to call in artillery strikes and bombardments. There’s a map editor and every server can be customized with more than 120 different admin settings, so you can fine-tune the experience however you want.

Developed by Flying Squirrel, Over the Top WW1 is set for an early-access release later in 2024. We’re still waiting on a precise date, but if you want to wishlist it already, just head to Steam right here.

Otherwise, check out some of the other best upcoming PC games on their way this year, or maybe the best multiplayer games ever made.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.