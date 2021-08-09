Overcooked gets a free birthday update, but only for the pricier new version

The Onion King is very excited about a birthday cake in the new Overcooked: All You Can Eat update

Overcooked launched back in August 2016, which means the game is currently marking its fifth birthday. (RIP to all the relationships damaged along the way.) The devs are celebrating with a big, free update loaded with new content – but if you’re sticking with the original version of the game, you won’t see the benefits.

The Birthday Party update for Overcooked: All You Can Eat is now live, adding five new themed kitchens, a new Tabby cat chef, a new cup of tea recipe, and a new switcheroo mechanic. That update is exclusive to All You Can Eat – Overcooked and Overcooked 2 both get a nice discount for the anniversary celebrations, but that’s it.

At least you can check out All You Can Eat for free for the time being, as it’s currently free-to-play on Steam until Wednesday, August 11 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST. It’s also discounted by 40% right now, bringing the price down to $23.99 / £17.99 / €23.99.

All You Can Eat hit Steam earlier this year, collecting all the content from both games in a single package along with some new additions, including online play across both games. It was a pretty essential upgrade on the consoles, but over on PC where players are more used to consistent free upgrades, the new version was tougher to swallow.

