Free games: Epic is giving away Overcooked for free this week

The Epic Mega Sale continues, which means there’s a new free blockbuster game available. This week, it’s the adorable co-operative kitchen nightmare Overcooked. So far, the sale has featured a string of free hits, starting with Grand Theft Auto V and offering up Civilization VI and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection in the weeks that followed. Starting today, you can grab Overcooked free via the Epic Games Store.

Overcooked is a game about managing a kitchen, but there’s also time travel and an Onion King involved. Don’t worry about those last two so much just yet, though – the main action is controlling one of up to four chefs. Together, you have to run around various kitchens, taking orders from customers and assembling dishes. There’s a time limit, and the goal is to serve as many customers as possible.

Things get interesting pretty quickly though, because in Overcooked, there are always more jobs to do than there are chefs to do them. This is a couch co-op affair, so this naturally leads to frenzied shouting as you and your gathered friends collectively turn into controller-wrangling versions of Gordon Ramsay, each of you scrambling to find a tomato to slice or a free burner to fry the burgers on.

This is a bit of a twist in the plot for the Epic Mega Sale. A few weeks ago, a leaked image on Reddit predicted the free games that would be on offer during the sale. It’s been correct so far, predicting Grand Theft Auto V, Civilization VI, and Borderlands: The Handsome Collection. This is the first one it got wrong: this week, according to the image, Ark: Survival Evolved was supposed to be the free game.

No matter though, Overcooked is a terrific experience, and it’s on our list of the best co-op games for PC.

The Epic Mega Sale wraps up next week, but judging from the store page, it looks like they’ve got another free game lined up for the conclusion of the sale. Maybe that’ll be Ark: Survival Evolved? We’ll have to wait and see.

Of course, if you’re one of those fancy people who doesn’t use the Epic Games Store, you’ve still got plenty of options: check out our list of the best free games on Steam and the best free PC games.