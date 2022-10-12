New Overcooked free levels come to multiplayer game for World Food Day

The Overcooked World Food Festival is a free update for All You Can Eat bringing ten new levels, new chefs and recipes, and deliveries to the multiplayer game

Overcooked World Food Festival - a human chef, a fox chef, and the Onion King stride down a street

Overcooked

One of the most chaotic multiplayer games, Overcooked! All You Can Eat, is getting new free levels, chefs, and recipes along with a new delivery mechanic as the Overcooked World Food Festival arrives for the joyfully hectic cooking game in celebration of World Food Day on October 16.

The Overcooked World Food Festival is a free update for Overcooked! All You Can Eat – the standalone combination package of the two Overcooked games – that features ten new levels across three different themes (Metro Mash, Baked Bazaar, and Pepper Plaza). Two new recipes have been introduced as well – chicken bobotie, the national dish of South Africa, and the cheese-based paneer curry.

Also joining with the new update are two new chefs – a much-requested community pick, the fox chef, and a globe chef complete with an alternative fish chef skin. In addition, a new mechanic puts a spin on food delivery services such as JustEat, Deliveroo, and GrubHub where service may suddenly grind to a halt as you are forced to contend with disruptive takeaway orders that must be completed before you can continue.

The Overcooked World Food Festival update is out now for free for Overcooked! All You Can Eat, and you can get it on Steam. The game itself is also 50% off until October 17. We’ve also got plenty more of the best co-op games on PC for you, if you’re looking for more games to play with friends.

