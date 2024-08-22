Realism definitely has its place in videogames, but sometimes all I want to do is embrace the silliness that’s possible in the medium. I’m very much down for realistic city builders and in-depth building experiences, but not always. Occasionally I want to throw things around like I’m in a toybox and that’s where games like Overthrown step in. This builder lets you construct stuff simply by tossing things about, and it’s just as silly – and joyful – as that sounds.

While we’ve known that Overthrown is on the way for a while, Gamescom 2024 has marked the first time anyone has been able to see a full gameplay trailer. This building game has everything you’d expect from a title in the same vein of Stardew Valley or Minecraft, with construction, land cultivation, and being able to alter the terrain to your whims. Where it sets itself apart, however, is how it truly embraces chaos, with you throwing villagers, buildings, and trees about with wild abandon.

The new gameplay trailer shows just how this all works. Thanks to a magical crown, you’re able to just yoink anything up out of the ground in order to move things about, so if your budding settlement is set up all wrong – don’t worry, you can fix that. With up to six player co-op available too, you can see how your world might soon be full of the sound of hurled buildings sailing through the skies.

That sense of chaotic joy applies to pretty much everything in the game too. Instead of planting seeds one by one you’re able to leap into the air and toss them down. Begone, boring harvesting and say hello to performing whirlwind attacks to turn your crops into produce. Every aspect of Overthrown seems built to be over-the-top, in a good way, making mundanity come alive with colorful, cartoony action.

Overthrown is set to launch into early access later in 2024. You can learn more about the game and add it to your wishlist over on Steam.

