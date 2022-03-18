Overwatch 2 beta release date confirmed

Blizzard ran a stream dedicated to its upcoming FPS game, and while it was fairly light on concrete detail, it did at least provide us the Overwatch 2 beta release date. The first round of beta participants will be able to jump in by the end of April, and more players will be invited over time.

The Overwatch 2 beta release date is April 26, 2022, and you can sign up on the official site – though you’ll need to own Overwatch 1 to participate. The first beta will only be available on PC (and only on Windows machines), though the devs note in an FAQ that future betas will include console players. No progress will be carried over to the full game.

Early beta participants will be selected “based on a variety of factors, including (but not limited to) your Battle.net region, when you signed up, and your computer hardware specifications”. The Overwatch 2 system requirements have been out for a bit, so you can follow that link to see if your system is ready to check it out.

The devs also confirmed today that Doomfist is becoming a tank as part of his rework. The beta was previously confirmed to show reworks for Orisa, Bastion, and Sombra, as well as four new maps, the ping system, and the new hero Sojourn.

In July 2021, the state of California filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging years of workplace discrimination and harassment. The story has since embroiled CEO Bobby Kotick and prompted the US federal government to open an investigation. It continues to unfold and to be of immense importance to the game industry. You can catch up on all the developments so far in this regularly updated explainer article.

