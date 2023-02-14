Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch is pure delightful cringe

Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch is finally here, as Blizzard releases the most delightfully cringe spin-off of an FPS game I've ever seen.

Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch is pure delightful cringe: a man with pink wings aims a bow towards the camera

Published:

Overwatch 2

If you’ve ever wanted to date any of the Overwatch 2 characters you’re in luck, as the Valentine’s Day Loverwatch, the free Overwatch dating sim, is finally here, letting you romance either Mercy or Genji and get rewards in the FPS game for doing so. The new Blizzard experience might be non-canon to the lore of the Overwatch 2 universe, but it’s delightfully cringe.

Despite the fact that I keep reading it like Grover-watch instead of Lover-watch, the Overwatch 2 dating sim is a short but sweet delight. As part of Overwatch 2 Season 3, the Loverwatch dating sim is a nice limited-time bonus for fans of the series that really delivers. Yes, it’s pretty cringe and making fun of its own mistakes, but that’s what makes it funny.

YouTube Thumbnail

The Overwatch 2 dating sim is available from February 13 to 28, and the non-canon text-based game will reward you with a themed Play Of The Game highlight in the multiplayer game if you find the secret ending. Given it’s only half an hour long, it’s worth a go for those bonuses at the very least.

If, like me, you find the lore of Overwatch 2 the most interesting part of the game, this is absolutely the spin-off for you. Despite the fact it’s non-canon (Hanzo wears a Cupid skin) it delves into the Overwatch 2 characters a fair bit, and it’s fun to see this spin on them.

Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch is pure delightful cringe

Basically, I’m here for it, and it’s the type of meta and cringe that’s right up my street. It’s a hard line to walk between not-so-sly plugs for the Overwatch 2 store and actually funny and inventive dialogue, but it’s absolutely worth a go, it’s a free game after all.

Overwatch 2 dating sim Loverwatch is pure delightful cringe

After you’ve found the object of your desires, we’ve got an evolving Overwatch 2 tier list to help you in Season 3, alongside guides for the Overwatch 2 maps and Overwatch 2 ranks as well.

More from PCGamesN

A fan of getting lost in never-ending dungeons, Will is happy to try any roguelike games you throw at him - and if your game has a dodge roll in it, even better. A big fan of games like Skyrim and Halo, Will is pleased with any classics. Formerly a freelance news writer for NME.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.