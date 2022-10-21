Overwatch 2 double XP weekend helps boost your battle pass

The first Overwatch 2 double XP weekend is about to kick off, as Blizzard offers fans of its online multiplayer game a chance to make up for lost time and boost their Overwatch 2 battle pass level as part of its Overwatch 2 compensation package for launch issues. Blizzard has promised a total of three separate double XP weekends for season one, and the first of them comes just ahead of the first Overwatch 2 Halloween event.

The Overwatch 2 Twitter account says that an Overwatch 2 double XP weekend will take place on October 21-24. It will begin on October 21 at 11am PT / 2pm ET / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST, and players will earn double match XP for all games during that period. Your experience in Overwatch 2 is used to level your battle pass, meaning that it should help you earn a bunch of goodies – even more so if you’re on the paid-for premium tier.

In addition, any new players will have to hit battle pass level 55 in order to unlock new support hero Kiriko, so this double XP weekend should be a perfect opportunity to speed through those levels and get there. Alternatively, she can be unlocked instantly by spending 1,000 Overwatch Coins on the premium battle pass, which also boosts your experience gains by 20% – making that leveling even more efficient. Once you’ve got your hands on her, be sure to check our Overwatch 2 Kiriko guide to learn what she’s all about.

Once you’re on the field, our Overwatch 2 tier list will make sure you know the best characters to pick in any situation. We’ve also got the best Overwatch 2 PC settings and how to set up the best Overwatch 2 crosshairs to maximise your potential. Blizzard has confirmed that the upcoming Halloween event is an Overwatch 2 Junkenstein’s Revenge sequel, and that Overwatch 2 free OWL skins are coming for Kiriko and Junker Queen.