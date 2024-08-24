Since its launch in 2022, Overwatch 2 has added nine new heroes to its already 32-character-strong roster. Generally, these launches have been far from smooth, with balancing often swinging way too far in either direction. The latest character to join this list is the Martian Support hero Juno. Following outrage that she’s made little impact on the meta, a new hotfix has given her some useful tweaks just three days after her release – though it’s still missing the mark.

The new Overwatch 2 hotfix, which went live on Friday August 23, has brought some small but noticeable tweaks to three characters in the FPS game. Firstly, Tracer’s damage has been reduced from 6 to 5.5, continuing her streak of having changes reverted later down the line. Illari has also seen nerfs, with her solar rifle’s maximum damage reduced from 75 to 70 and minimum damage reduced from 25 to 20. Don’t worry though, these meta characters are still strong.

On the other hand, we’ve got Juno. Juno has had her primary-fire damage increased from 7 to 8, and her glide boost has had its cooldown reduced from 8 to 6 seconds. All in all, she’ll be much more agile and a little more potent, though her healing output remains unchanged.

Though buffs are buffs, these aren’t exactly the changes we’ve been calling for; Juno likely still won’t shake up the Overwatch 2 tier list anytime soon. Crucially, Juno’s fire rate was reduced from her free trial period at the end of July leading to full release, and this has yet to be reverted. This has made it so she has a hard time healing allies – especially tanks in the thick of it – and confirming kills. The slight damage boost might help with the latter, but Juno’s healing continues to feel like fighting a losing battle.

Of course, Juno is intended to fit into more of an off-healer role by providing both a speed and damage boost, so healing isn’t her main priority. Nevertheless, her agile playstyle clashes with Pulsar Torpedoes’ long charge time and her weak primary heal. As always, following these patch notes the developers will continue to monitor the situation.

If your favorite Overwatch 2 characters are down at the depths of the meta right now, why not play one of the other best multiplayer games? Maybe one day we’ll see Lifeweaver take centerstage.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.