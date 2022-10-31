Overwatch 2 ice wall bug sidelines Mei until next patch

Mei has been benched for the next two weeks, as a result of the Overwatch 2 ice wall bug. Blizzard says the bug allows players to reach “unintended locations” in the FPS game and that the developers are working on fixing the issue so the frosty climatologist can rejoin the roster when the next Overwatch 2 patch drops.

The ice wall bug is a glitch that allows Mei players to place an ice wall at her feet and then phase through it after it’s been placed. It reportedly works in any game mode, and offers a massive, unintended advantage to Mei.

Here’s the bug in action:

“We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations,” Blizzard says in a post to its customer service Twitter account. “We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15.”

