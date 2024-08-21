Overwatch 2 and the franchise as a whole are well-known for their incredible character designs. Reinhardt, Ana, Tracer, Winston, and the 40-odd other characters are easily recognizable, even with the many outlandish skins they all have by now – well, most of them at least. When Venture was released back in April 2024, there was uproar over their lack of skins – which is still yet to be resolved. Somehow, the latest hero Juno has repeated this mistake, despite the developer promising improvements.

Dropping alongside teases for the highly-requested WoW collaboration, Overwatch 2 Season 12 has added Juno, the latest hero in the hit FPS game. While she’s undoubtedly a great addition to the Overwatch 2 characters list, her release hasn’t been without controversy as Juno has debuted with just four basic reskin cosmetics.

In times gone by, new heroes would launch with at least one Epic and Legendary skin – rarer and more unique skins that toy with the character’s design in more substantial ways. However, since Venture’s release in Season 10, that no longer seems to be the case as Juno has repeated the controversial launch beat for beat.

To add more fuel to the fire, this comes just days after Overwatch’s game director Aaron Keller promised more Venture skins are on the way: “We’ve seen a lot of talk about skins for Venture, and we also want them to have their own set of amazing skins. I can’t share too much, but we have a really exciting skin coming out for them in S14.” Keller has yet to acknowledge the similar situation with Juno’s release.

Since Juno has fallen into the same pit despite the warning signs, we may have to wait at least four seasons more before we start to see more skins for the shiny new Support. Hopefully that’s not the case, as Juno’s design is too good to overlook.

Lead character concept artist Daryl Tan has shared some of the processes that went into creating Juno, and it’s hard not to like her default design, even if sought-after skins are nowhere to be seen.

Though you can’t play dress up with Juno quite yet, she’s available to play right now, including in Competitive alongside new modes and maps. Check out our Overwatch 2 tier list to see where each hero ranks in the current meta of the multiplayer game.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.