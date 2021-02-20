Overwatch 2 devs show off New York, Rome, and new hero designs

You’re probably not getting your hands on Overwatch 2 anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean you’re not getting some teases to obsess over. The latest titbits dished out by Blizzard at BlizzCon 2021 include a look at two new maps and some of Overwatch 2’s new looks for familiar heroes.

Overwatch 2 was oddly absent from the opening segment, but we still got a peep at what’s going on behind the scenes in a deep dive panel. Overwatch 2 will feature a wave of new maps, but the two we saw tonight are Rome and New York. Blizzard’s version of Rome sees old-style architecture meet Overwatch futurism. There’s even a colosseum, which looks like a good place to duel a pesky Reaper.

The upcoming New York map features a similar design philosophy. You’ve got the city’s classic architecture spliced together with the high-tec stylings of Overwatch’s future. Blizzard also reveals that it’s bringing dynamic weather to each map, too. If you’re on Anubis, your visibility may become impared with a sandstorm. We didn’t see how it would affect the new maps, but we can use our imaginations for now.

We also got a look at some of the new looks our cast of heroes will be sporting. This time around, we got to see what McCree, Pharah, Reaper, and Widowmaker will look like in Overwatch 2. You can see it for yourself below:

Squad Goals. Widowmaker, Reaper, McCree and Pharah new looks for Overwatch 2. pic.twitter.com/sdmOIhlYKh — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) February 19, 2021

Blizzard also gave us a brief peep at hero missions, which we’ll be able to play to update our, well, heroes. We also saw some new enemy units, including one robot that’ll crawl towards you once you gun it down.

The Overwatch 2 release date isn’t likely to happen this year, but here’s hoping for 2022. Activision Blizzard explained in a recent earnings call that the game isn’t coming out this year but that 2022 would be a “big year” for Blizzard.

If you’re looking for something to tide you over in the meantime, though, we’ve wrangled together all the Overwatch 2 heroes we’ve seen so far. We’ve also written an explainer on Overwatch 2 talents to illuminate what they are and how they’ll mix up how you play.