Overwatch 2 PvE “still finalising” its 2023 rollout strategy

While the Overwatch 2 PvE release date is set for later this year, there’s still a fair bit we don’t know about the multiplayer game’s co-op campaign mode. In fact, we don’t know exactly how Blizzard even intends to release the mode once it starts actually rolling out, but now Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller has revealed what’s going on over at Blizzard and how it’s been thinking about the upcoming PvE mode.

It was previously said that the Overwatch 2 hero missions would be “deeply replayable” when they release, and Keller has now sat down for an interview with NME to talk all about the Overwatch 2 PvE mode.

Keller says Blizzard is “still finalising” how the PvE mode will be released, with it set to come out starting in 2023.

“We couldn’t release all of the content that we were building for Overwatch 2 until the campaign was finished,” Keller says. “We found ourselves saying, ‘We’re going to keep withholding content from our players so we can release everything together with our original strategy – the campaign – or we’re going to have to change the way that we think about releasing the game.’”

The Overwatch 2 PvE mode was originally meant to release alongside the multiplayer, but Blizzard made the decision ahead of release last year to delay the PvE, which Keller says was the “right call,” despite it being a “really difficult” decision on the team’s part.

This upcoming co-op release for Overwatch 2 presents a unique opportunity for Blizzard, as it affords them the chance to tell the stories of both the world and many of the Overwatch 2 characters in a more natural way than through multiplayer voice lines.

One of the major things we know about the co-op mode comes from the Overwatch 2 roadmap, as under the 2023 schedule titled “future seasons” it simply says “PvE begins,” which further implies that the co-op mode will unfold over a period of time in Overwatch 2, and not be released all at once.

If you want some assistance with the FPS game, don’t worry – we’ve got you covered, as we’ve broken down the best Overwatch 2 settings for PC, and put all of the heroes together in an Overwatch 2 tier list as well.