Overwatch 2 Ramattra unlock requirements reduced for Season 2

The Overwatch 2 Ramattra unlock requirements have been lightened up slightly, as Blizzard has reduced the battle pass tier at which he's awarded from 55 to 45

Overwatch 2 Ramattra - a large omnic folds his arms across his chest as two larger arms on his shoulders throw out punches ahead of him
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Overwatch 2

The Overwatch 2 Ramattra unlock requirements have gotten slightly more merciful, and you’ll be able to add the new tank to your roster ten levels earlier than expected. Blizzard has announced that the FPS game’s new hero will unlock at tier 45 of the season two battle pass, rather than at tier 55.

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller took to Twitter to alert fans about the changes to the upcoming season’s battle pass. The headline update, of course, is that Ramattra will be available free at tier 45. Season one new hero Kiriko unlocked at tier 55, but Keller says data from the first season has prompted some changes to the rewards schedule.

Keller says several weekly challenges will be easier to complete in season two, although he did not specify which challenges or the requirements that were changing. However, it sounds like fans’ reaction has suggested that rewards were proving a bit too demanding, and the Overwatch 2 team has decided to pick up the pace a bit.

Get up to speed on all the Ramattra abilities before you take Overwatch’s latest tank out on the battlefield, and check out our guide to Overwatch 2 Season 2 to find out what else is coming to the multiplayer game. The new season kicks off December 6.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.