Overwatch 2 Ramattra unlock requirements reduced for Season 2

The Overwatch 2 Ramattra unlock requirements have gotten slightly more merciful, and you’ll be able to add the new tank to your roster ten levels earlier than expected. Blizzard has announced that the FPS game’s new hero will unlock at tier 45 of the season two battle pass, rather than at tier 55.

Overwatch 2 director Aaron Keller took to Twitter to alert fans about the changes to the upcoming season’s battle pass. The headline update, of course, is that Ramattra will be available free at tier 45. Season one new hero Kiriko unlocked at tier 55, but Keller says data from the first season has prompted some changes to the rewards schedule.

Keller says several weekly challenges will be easier to complete in season two, although he did not specify which challenges or the requirements that were changing. However, it sounds like fans’ reaction has suggested that rewards were proving a bit too demanding, and the Overwatch 2 team has decided to pick up the pace a bit.

Get up to speed on all the Ramattra abilities before you take Overwatch’s latest tank out on the battlefield, and check out our guide to Overwatch 2 Season 2 to find out what else is coming to the multiplayer game. The new season kicks off December 6.