We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Overwatch 2 player reviews are suddenly a bit less terrible

Despite months of criticism, Overwatch 2 Steam reviews have slightly recovered, as Blizzard’s FPS game welcomes Juno and enters Season 12.

Overwatch 2 Steam reviews: Juno, a new hero from Blizzard FPS game Overwatch 2
Ed Smith's Avatar

Published:

Overwatch 2 

Overwatch 2 has had a very rough time. The sequel to what was once one of the most popular FPS games in the world, Blizzard’s hero shooter has faced constant criticism for a variety of reasons. For some, it was a premature and unnecessary follow up, a weaker version of Overwatch that eliminated what made the original game so great. For others, the removal of loot boxes in favor of a battle pass, and the cancelation of Overwatch 2 PvE have been understandable sore points. For a time, Overwatch 2 was the worst-rated game on Steam. But it’s just made a significant, if subtle, comeback.

More than 293,000 user reviews have been posted to the Overwatch 2 Steam page since the FPS game arrived there in 2023. As the recently launched Season 12 and new hero Juno bring attention back to Blizzard’s shooter, the Overwatch 2 tier list has once again been reshuffled, and there is, perhaps, the possibility of a minor uptick in player sentiment. Maybe that’s expecting too much, but there’s a little fragment of data that suggests Overwatch 2 might have marginally more fans than it did previously.

YouTube Thumbnail

On Tuesday September 3, Overwatch 2 Steam reviews crossed an important hurdle – before, of all the responses posted about the game, 19% were positive, but now that amount has finally ticked over to 20%. It might not sound like much, but it’s enough to elevate Overwatch 2’s lifetime Steam rating from ‘overwhelmingly negative’ to a comparatively less damning ‘mostly negative.’

Overwatch 2 Steam reviews: A snapshot of Steam reviews for Blizzard FPS game Overwatch 2

Of course, there’s still a long way to go. In order to achieve a much softer ‘mixed’ rating, a further 20% of Overwatch 2’s aggregate Steam ratings would need to be positive. Nothing is impossible in the world of games, however, so maybe, with enough beloved updates and a significant wind change in terms of player sentiment, Overwatch 2 could climb higher on Valve’s store.

Check out some other great free Steam games, if you want something to play alongside Overwatch 2, or maybe the best free PC games that you can get anywhere.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously of Edge, Vice, Polygon, and the BBC, Ed is symbiotically connected to the gaming news matrix, covering everything from Cities Skylines 2 road tools, to Half-Life mods, and classic boomer shooters. Between Counter-Strike 2, Starfield, and Resident Evil - as well as everything and anything related to GTA 6 - he has a close eye on the heady world of videogames, and can often be found lamenting the tragedy that IO Interactive’s Freedom Fighters never got a sequel. He was once in the top ten for speedrunning the original Resident Evil 2 and has a weird knowledge of how RNG works in Doom.