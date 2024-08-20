Overwatch 2 hasn’t had nearly the impact of its predecessor so far, but that doesn’t mean its creators have given up on it. In the years since its launch, Blizzard Entertainment has continued to work on the online shooter, attempting to make it a serious competitor in a genre currently dominated by games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Rainbow Six Siege. With the launch of World of Warcraft’s The War Within expansion in just a few days, the enormously popular MMORPG’s 20th anniversary fast approaching, and Warcraft in general coming up on 30 years since its first game, Blizzard is planning to combine two of its most popular series with a special skin.

Overwatch 2 will soon commemorate Blizzard’s landmark MMORPG with a crossover meant to celebrate Warcraft’s enduring popularity. To mark 20 years of World of Warcraft and three decades since the first Warcraft RTS came out back in 1994, Overwatch 2 sniper Widowmaker will soon receive a special skin that transforms her into Warcraft’s Sylvanas Windrunner.

The collaboration is set to launch sometime next month, though Overwatch 2’s New Frontiers season kicked off already earlier today.

If this news has you itching to get back into the game, take a look at our Overwatch 2 tier list and guide to Overwatch 2 settings to make sure you get the most out of your time.

