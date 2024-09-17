A huge Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass collaboration just dropped, with plenty of rewards for simply linking your Blizzard and Microsoft accounts. You instantly get a collection of character skins, with even more on the way. There are also some XP boosts and premium currency to add to your account as well, as long as you stay subscribed. So whether you’re still on the daily grind in Blizzard’s hero shooter, or fancy diving into the free game to see what it’s all about, this collab can help you get started – and look good while doing it.

The Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass event is live now, and you’ve got a couple of months to get heaps of goodies. You already need to link up a Battle.net account to play the free Steam game on Valve’s platform, so this is just another link to Xbox Game Pass if you’re already subscribed.

Remember, all future Overwatch 2 heroes will be free (including the new Juno), so you don’t need to subscribe to Game Pass to get them. That said, there’s still a lot on offer if you do.

Overwatch 2 Xbox Game Pass crossover

You can grab six skins as a part of the Xbox Game Pass promotion, no matter which version of the service you’re subscribed to. They are:

Cardboard Reinhardt

Turtleship D.Va

Cyberdragon Hanzo

Street Runner Genji

Bee Mercy

Cleric Lifeweaver

You’re not just getting these skins, though, as Blizzard and Microsoft have even more planned. Linking your accounts nets you OW2 shop cosmetics from “the past three seasons” (excluding select cosmetics).

These selected cosmetics update with each season, and you even get a 10% XP boost that stacks on top of any others you have enabled. You just need to make sure you have your accounts linked and an active Game Pass subscription to keep reaping the rewards. Just head here and read up on how to link accounts to get involved.

Overwatch 2 comes to Game Pass on Tuesday September 17, so linking your Battle.net and Xbox accounts will net you some free skins and 30 Mythic Prisms. You have until Monday November 11 to get the rewards.

