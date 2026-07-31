Overwatch's 6v6 experiments continue with a new test mode and a big healing buff

A new Overwatch update has just rolled out a fresh test in the Quick Play: Hacked format, and I'm increasingly convinced that 6v6 is making a real, full-time comeback. Having dropped the '2' from the name, Blizzard has been continuing to experiment with ways to reintroduce the 6v6 format of old, and its latest patch notes are now live. Its main focus this weekend is 2-2-2, the format that defined much of the original era of the multiplayer game, but with a little flexibility in the matchmaker to help account for excessive queue times.

Two weeks ago, Overwatch trialed a 'flex queue' format for 6v6 that started everyone in a one tank, three DPS, two healer lineup, but with the potential for one damage player at a time to swap across to tank and adopt a 2-2-2 format. With this weekend's new experiment, 2-2-2 is now the default composition that the matchmaking will look to create. If it can't find enough tanks compared to the DPS count in the queue, however, it will instead put you in a 1-3-2 game. This mode will replace the standard 5v5 role queue for the duration of the event.

Alongside this, Blizzard is "making several balance changes to test elements of 6v6 gameplay." Perhaps the most significant is that it's pulling back on the 'in-combat healing' penalty that typically reduces the amount of healing you get by 30% if you've taken damage from the enemy team in the last three seconds, or 15% for tanks. Now, that penalty will be 15% for all heroes, making topping up your DPS and healer allies a lot more effective.

To compensate for this somewhat, Blizzard has modified several sub-role passives. The heal Initiators gain when using their movement ability has been lowered from 50 to 40, with a slightly shorter cooldown to match; Flankers only gain 50 bonus healing from health packs (down from 75); and Medics only gain 30% of their outgoing healing back as self-sustain instead of 40%. Additionally, the movement speed buff for Bruisers has been reduced from 20% to just 15%.

Blizzard is also reducing the defensive cooldowns on several tanks, although a couple have had their durations shortened to avoid creating too much potential for overlap in double-tank lineups. Domina's Barrier Array and Ramattra's Void Barrier both see their cooldown and duration lowered, while Hazard's Jagged Wall will be available more frequently too, as will Mauga's Overrun.

Not wanting to be left out, Doomfist gets a bigger shield applied when using The Best Defense. Finally, the ultimate charge reduction role passive, which causes your opponents to gain less ult from damaging you (and allies less from healing you), has been doubled from 20% to 40%, presumably to better adjust for a meta that's aiming to put you into two-tank matchups.

The new Overwatch Quick Play: Hacked 6v6 mode will be in testing through Sunday August 2, giving you the full weekend to try it out. The balance changes above will also be applied to Open Queue during this test period.

As someone who was playing Overwatch from its beta days a decade ago, I'd be lying if I said this gradual "experimental" creep back towards the classic six-on-six setup didn't sneak a smile onto my face. I've got plenty of time for the 5v5 format, but many of my fondest memories that linger to this day were forged in the era where 2-2-2 was the standard way to play, and I'm hopeful Blizzard can find a path to make it viable for the long term in 2026.