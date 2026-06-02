Overwatch devs make major changes to Anniversary event following fan criticism

Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller has confirmed that the 2026 10th Anniversary event has been extended through until the end of Season 2, while also announcing changes to the number of challenges required to earn the Table Flip title reward. The tweaks come as a response to major backlash over the time it took to unlock the title, with many unaware of the sheer grind until it was too late.

Overwatch's 10th Anniversary event kicked off on May 12 and was scheduled to run until today, Tuesday, June 2. During this time, players were tasked with completing 48 challenges to unlock a special Table Flip title, which has the classic emoticon of someone flipping over a table in anger. Unfortunately, it wasn't just the little man in the emoticon who was perturbed; players found that it was almost impossible to complete all the required challenges in less than a month, meaning they were going to miss out on the title entirely.

Thankfully, Blizzard has heard our complaints, with Keller announcing some major changes that will make it easier for everyone to get their hands on the FPS game's newest title.

In a post on X on June 1, Keller stated that Blizzard was making changes to the event because "the requirements to earn the Table Flip title weren't entirely clear." He confirms that the team is "reducing the requirement from 48 challenges to 38, and extending the event until the end of the season."

He also revealed that anyone who had already managed to complete the 48 challenges would receive a special Double Table Flip title to mark their achievement, coming to those players in a future patch.

"We do want some rewards to feel rare and meaningful, but many folks didn't realize the effort required to earn this particular title," he continued. "As a result, many people who could have earned it may have missed the opportunity. These changes are meant to address that. We're still thinking about ways beyond this season to make our anniversary more fun for players! We'll have more to share there later in the year."

This year's Anniversary event has been met with disappointment, with players frustrated that it doesn't match up to previous years. Things like Mythic Skins, Mythic Shards, and PvE Missions are missing, but were features of older events, leaving fans feeling like the 10th Anniversary has been underwhelming, despite it being a massive milestone for the game.

With the event now extended, fans have until Overwatch Season 2 ends on June 16, 2026, to complete those 38 challenges and grab the Table Flip title.