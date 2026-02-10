Blizzard agrees that Overwatch's "Ozempic-chic" Anran design could be "better," hopes to update it during Season 1

Overwatch developer Blizzard has addressed its controversial Anran redesign after players labeled it "devoid of personality" and "a complete downgrade." In a video statement posted to X, the game's director, Aaron Keller, says that "she can be even better," and that the team is working to make her "look and feel more like the fierce older sister that we all envision her to be."

The backlash comes after Overwatch revealed the character model for Anran, which not only looks nothing like she did in the trailer, but also looks remarkably similar to previous characters Kiriko and Juno. The 'same face syndrome' allegations aren't getting any quieter.

If Blizzard really wants the newly-rebranded Overwatch to become one of the best FPS games again, then it needs to rethink this design. Even Anran's voice actor, Fareeha Andersen, called out the design, saying, "In her comic and the cinematic Elemental Kin, there was a precedent set by it. There was an unspoken promise that said, 'We are going to challenge the beauty standards plaguing, ransacking, media these days,' right? The ozempic-chic, the 'contour your nose, you have no nose, the tiniest nose,' and I think because of that precedence, people feel understandably let down.

"Overwatch is a trailblazer at challenging that, right? Of trying to break those molds, trying to explore the bounds of what it means to be good, what it looks like to be heroic, and I think the result we got says something else. It says something that leaves a bad taste in our mouths. It's not the bold, optimistic swing that we know Overwatch to make."

Her TikTok was considered, poignant, and perfectly encapsulated fans' problems with the design. Thankfully, the outcry from Andersen and the community at large has prompted a response from Blizzard, in the form of a video from Keller posted on its official channels.

"The team is currently discussing what it will take to make Anran look and feel more like the fierce older sister that we all envision her to be," he says after thanking fans for their feedback. "We're so proud of the work that our team has put into Anran and the rest of the five heroes launching in Season One, and we agree that she can be even better if we get this aspect of her right in-game. We discussed sharing this with all of you last week, but wanted to wait until we had confirmation of exactly what we can do.

"We're hoping to make this update in Season One, but I don't have specifics to share just yet. Our hero models are really complicated, and we really need to test out what we can do. We're always striving to make Overwatch better and I think Season One is a great example of the dedication and tireless work that our team puts into this game, our universe, and, ultimately, our players."

While there are plenty of platitudes in there, Keller does acknowledge that Overwatch missed the mark with this design. While it's unlikely that any changes will be made ahead of today's major update, we can at least expect to see them before Season Two rears its head.

If Overwatch wants to succeed with this rebrand and reimagining, it needs to show fans that it's willing to listen, willing to make changes, and willing to work with fans to create the game that Overwatch has always had the potential to be. This is the first step on a long road to recovery, but at least that step is now headed in the right direction.