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Freja jumping in Overwatch

Overwatch axing future Stadium heroes and maps due to "dedicated, smaller audience"

Stadium Mode in Overwatch will continue to receive balance updates, rank resets, and rewards, but new heroes and maps won't be seen.

Ava Thompson-Powell
Ava Thompson-Powell Contributor
Ava is a fan of all things relating to The Sims and Dead by Daylight, to immersive RPGs, MMOs, and cozy games
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Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller has announced that its Stadium mode will not receive new heroes or maps after data showed a "changing trend" in audience engagement. The mode - which sees two teams battle across a series of matches and locks players to their chosen character for the whole round - has only been active in-game just over a year, initially going live with the launch of Season 16 in April 2025.

The Director's Take post revealed daily player statistics across Overwatch's game modes. While Stadium's Ranked and Unranked modes both accounted for about 3% of daily players each in the multiplayer game, other modes like Open Queue Ranked and Unranked reached around 19% and 8%, respectively. Role Queue, especially its Unranked mode, accounted for the most players overall, citing an estimated 54% of daily players overall, with Ranked close behind at 37%. Regarding the stats, Keller stated: "Overall, 5v5 has maintained its majority and 6v6 continues to see an increase in popularity. Stadium, meanwhile, has settled into a dedicated, smaller audience."

Director's Take post segment showing stats and changes for Stadium mode in Overwatch

Despite the fact that the mode won't receive new Heroes or maps in the future, the dev team will "continue supporting Stadium with seasonal balance updates, rank resets, and rewards." According to the post from Keller, the lessons the mode has "gleaned" for the team will be applied to future plans, alongside "those talented devs."

For now, though, Stadium fans better get used to seeing the same faces and maps in the mode, as the likes of Lifeweaver won't be making an appearance anytime soon.

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