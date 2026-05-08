Overwatch's Junkrat's Loot Hunt event is back this weekend, and I can't wait to get trash from my loot boxes

I have opened many, many Overwatch loot boxes over the years. My mighty catalog of cosmetics gleams brightly - a testament to how many hours I probably should've spent touching grass. However, the hunt for that next big dopamine fix is never over, and this weekend's return of the Junkrat Loot Hunt event is a great opportunity to see that glimmering gold chip fly up my screen. If you've been meaning to get some battle pass grind time in, then be sure to make good use of its double XP.

For the uninitiated, Junkrat's Loot Hunt is a recurring Overwatch event that pops up every couple of months or so. In return for playing the multiplayer game each day, you'll earn points towards stacking reward milestones. Historically, wins have counted as double, and all modes contribute, so you won't be left behind if you're an Arena enjoyer. Custom games aren't included, of course, which is a shame because I've been playing a decent amount of that new Overwatch Zombies fan-created mode I wrote about the other day.

In return for your troubles, you can earn up to nine standard loot boxes, which is especially great if you're closing in on the 20-pull Legendary pity. I'm actually at 11/20 right now, so this is more than serendipitous timing. Naturally, I'll pull a skin for a hero I don't have the hands to play nowadays, but it'll make a fine addition to my collection regardless.

The event also serves as a double XP weekend, providing a much-needed boost if you've yet to get through the 2026 Season 2 battle pass. I do wish Blizzard would occasionally switch it up to award hero XP instead, but progression's progression. One thing you will need to be aware of is that there's no point carryover between reward milestones. For example, if a reward unlock is a single point away and you win a game, the excess points from hitting the milestone will dissipate into the void. It's one way to keep us playing, I suppose, but I hope that this element will one day get changed.

Nonetheless, Junkrat's Loot Hunt is a tidy little way to notch up some extra goodies, and you'll be able to crack on with it when it goes live later today, April 8. The event runs until Tuesday, April 12, so you do get a nice long weekend to smash it out.