Overwatch's Valentines Day dating sim Loverwatch is back for a limited time, but Blizzard's missing a trick

Loverwatch is back for a limited time. Blizzard has lifted the Overwatch dating sim out of the archive for Valentines Day, and you've got two full weeks to make the most of it. The browser-based visual novel swaps out the high-chaos action that the multiplayer game traditionally trades in, and instead gives the people what they really want from its cast of suspiciously attractive heroes: the chance at a smooch. But with the big Overwatch Season 1 overhaul now upon us, I can't help but wish that Blizzard had taken the time to bring some of that newfound energy across to Loverwatch as well.

It's been a few years since I last checked in with the Overwatch dating sim, which originally appeared in 2023. As far as I can tell, it's pretty much in the same state it was back then; you're given the choice to approach either Genji or Mercy and take them on a series of increasingly flustering dates, assisted by the mysterious Cupid (who definitely isn't just Hanzo in a costume). Make it through both routes, and you can even turn the tables on your helper and give them the heart eyes instead.

The writing still mostly lands, with a strong mixture of sweet moments and tongue-in-cheek jokes. It plays off the lore, but also routinely breaks the fourth wall and is quick to wink and nudge at you when it wants to throw some extras in that definitely aren't part of the core canon. If you haven't tried Loverwatch before, I'd say it's a good way to spend the approximately ten minutes to half an hour it takes to see through, depending on your pace. Plus there are some in-game rewards for Overwatch proper.

Unfortunately, it seems to have been dropped back into existence largely unchanged. Blizzard does state that it's made "meaningful improvements to the overall experience" and cites better compatibility with mobile browsers as a key feature, although it still recommends that you use PC or Mac if you have the option.

The in-game content hasn't changed, however. The text even specifically mentions 'Overwatch 2' at more than one point, despite the number being stripped away with Blizzard's grand redesign. The result is that Loverwatch feels very much like it was just pulled out of a drawer at Blizzard HQ and slapped onto the desk for us. More pressingly, that means there are no new heroes to hang out with.

I appreciate that Loverwatch was very much a side project and I'm glad it's back at all, but with it coming out right alongside the launch of the new-look Overwatch Season 1 and five heroes added to the roster, it would have been the perfect opportunity for a tie-in. I'm not saying I was hoping for the chance to date Domina, the cool-headed tank who's just joined the lineup, but - no, actually, I am saying that.

Loverwatch is available from Saturday February 14 until Sunday March 1, 2026. Head here if you'd like to test your ability to charm the classic trio.

Despite the Domina disappointment in my heart, returning to Loverwatch did put a smile on my face. Perhaps if enough people check in with it, Blizzard will feel inspired to bring us a more substantial overhaul to the minigame when 2027 rolls around.