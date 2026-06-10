New Overwatch hero Shion is a human-faced omnic with an evil streak

Overwatch’s latest hero, Shion, is a powerful omnic with an uncanny valley smile, and her new trailer teases what she’s capable of.

Overwatch new hero Shion: a white-haired omnic with an evil smile
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Overwatch has revealed its 53rd playable character, and Shion definitely isn't putting the 'hero' in 'hero shooter.' The Hashimoto Clan's "most terrifying elder" made her big debut in a new animated trailer, which may clue us in to what her kit is going to look like.

Shion's design is incredibly cool. She's an omnic like Orisa, Ramattra, and Zenyatta, but she's capable of human facial expressions, though her mouth isn't synced to her voice module. It's a modern twist on the classic geisha mask, and I'm presuming that, in-keeping with the cyberpunk thematic heavily present in the trailer, the new Overwatch character's undergone some modifications to make her this way.

As for the teaser itself, we get to see the crime boss flex her cruel might. After roughing up a bloke in a bar, she remarks: "aww, I love it when they beg." There is certainly a sub-section of the Overwatch community who will be pounding the floor, wishing it was them right now. Sojourn, meanwhile, is trying to make a weapons bust, which is rudely interrupted by Shion. It's a face-off between a human with robotic augmentation, and an omnic with human augmentation - fire.

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Throughout the confrontation, we see Shion utilizing dual pistols, a cyber knife, and even her motorcycle. On first glance, I'd assume she's a close-quarters fighter who can utilize her bike for mobility, or for an explosive ultimate. With her oni styling and omnic resilience, it wouldn't surprise me if she has some sort of leap for a gap-closer. After she's stabbed with the knife, Sojourn struggles to use her cybernetic arm. This makes me think it can temporarily disable abilities, similar to Sombra's hacking. Get up close. Stick to your target. Maim.

Of course, this is purely speculative, and I'm sure it won't take long for Blizzard to reveal Shion's actual kit. Sierra's gameplay trailer arrived just one day after her hero trailer dropped back in April, so definitely keep an eye out for that over the next couple of days. Regardless of how she materializes, I can already see Shion being an incredibly popular pick in the multiplayer game, provided she's good at her job.

Aaron isn't only a Guides Writer at PCGamesN, they're also an embattled League of Legends veteran (one of their top five red flags). Unsurprisingly, they're also a bit of a TFT savant. When they’re not taking to the Rift or having a Pengu party, you’ll often find Aaron covering some of the other biggest PC games like Arc Raiders, The Outer Worlds 2, and Marvel Rivals We suspect they’re actually three otters in a trench coat - their cool rock collection is a major piece of evidence - but have yet to confirm this hypothesis.

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