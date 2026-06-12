Overwatch reveals new hero Shion's abilities, so prepare to dodge flying motorbikes

Overwatch's latest Damage hero, Shion, has caused quite the stir since she was revealed earlier this week. While players are undecided as to whether her design is peak or goon-bait, what's undeniable is that you're going to be zooming around when she arrives with Season 3 next week. Blizzard has now not only shared a gameplay snippet for hero number 52, but also a full rundown of her kit.

I made some fairly rudimentary predictions as to how Shion's ability list would shape up in Overwatch when I reported on her unveiling, and I feel sufficiently smug because most of them have materialized. Shion primarily utilizes her dual anima pistols for damage, while her Akira-style bike and omnic might provide plenty of mobility. As we saw in her reveal trailer, she can throw her bike at enemies after dismounting, which I'm sure will upset a few bikers. The ability's called 'Joyride,' however, which will conversely go down a treat with Kesha enjoyers.

From the gameplay teaser, Shion looks to have bursts of freneticism, offered up by 'Execution' and her ultimate, 'Satsuriku Spree.' I'm honestly surprised that Joyride isn't her ult, but I'm a big fan of 'whirling death' in any capacity - I've been playing a lot of Whirlwind Barbarian in Diablo 4, lately.

Overwatch Shion abilities

Here are Shion's abilities in Overwatch:

Weapon - Kira Pistols: Rapid-fire anima pisols.

Rapid-fire anima pisols. Ability #1 - Execution: Shion fires an X-shaped volley. Hold cast to tighten its spread.

Shion fires an X-shaped volley. Hold cast to tighten its spread. Ability #2 - Evade: Shion dashes, briefly gaining overhealth.

Shion dashes, briefly gaining overhealth. Ability #3 - Joyride: Shion revs her engine, dismounting and launching her bike when reactivated.

Shion revs her engine, dismounting and launching her bike when reactivated. Ultimate - Satsuriku Spree: Shion rushes forward three times in a storm of gunfire.

Shion rushes forward three times in a storm of gunfire. Subrole - Flanker: Health packs restore more health.

Overwatch Shion perks

Here are Shion's perks in Overwatch:

Minor perk #1 - Rapid Reload: Evade reloads nine ammo.

Evade reloads nine ammo. Minor perk #2 - X Machina: Execution does 20% more damage to enemies below 50% HP.

Execution does 20% more damage to enemies below 50% HP. Major perk #1 - Refuel: Joyride instantly restores 50 health and regenerates 20 health per second while active.

Joyride instantly restores 50 health and regenerates 20 health per second while active. Major perk #2 - Faces of Death: Shion gains all other Damage subrole passives (Recon, Specialist, and Sharpshooter).

By the looks of things, measured aggression is the best way to pilot Shion in the multiplayer game. Take advantage of her bike to find a flank, launch it at your target, shoot 'em up, then go all-in with Execution. Evade provides stickiness, as well as a means to fall back if your target has backup. Though it's hard to gauge which minor perk will be the most impactful, as both result in a net DPS increase, each has its boons. Rapid Reload provides sustained damage, while X Machina grants extra burst. For major perks, Refuel brings bonus sustain, which is great against teams that can't one-shot Shion. If you're feeling yourself, though, then Faces of Death will help you go on a spree.

Shion's release date is set for Tuesday, June 16, 2026, launching alongside Overwatch Season 3.

For everything else confirmed to be coming with the new Overwatch season, check out our dedicated guide. It's only a few days until Into the Tiger's Den arrives, and with it, what I can imagine will be OW's new most popular DPS pick, provided her numbers are solid. Sorry, Reaper and Tracer, but I fear a new dual-handgun-touting menace is on the horizon.