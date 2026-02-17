Here are all the new Overwatch skins released so far in 2026

Want to know about the new Overwatch skins? Blizzard has been dabbling with limited-time collaborations over the past few years, introducing skins, highlight intros, and more, partnering up with some of the biggest brands out there. From famous anime and manga series to the world of Hello Kitty and Friends, you never quite know what the developer's next big collaboration will be.

These limited-time collaborations in Overwatch only ever appear for a few weeks before disappearing, sometimes for several months at a time, and in most cases, they're yet to show up a second time in the free PC game. Here are all the new Overwatch skins released throughout 2026, detailing every bundle and collaboration to ensure you never miss a future drop.

Here are the latest skins and bundles in the Overwatch shop:

Lunar New Year 2026

The Lunar New Year has finally arrived, and no one celebrates harder than Blizzard. In addition to four new skins, Overwatch also has a Year of the Horse event taking place over the next two weeks, giving you a chance to earn XP for your Overwatch battle pass.

Availability: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Price: 5,900 Overwatch Coins

Heroes: Orisa, Anran, Hanzo, Ana

Wealth and Prosperity

Following on from the Lunar New Year theme, we have two new skins for Genji and Kiriko. There's a bit of controversy among the Overwatch community as some fans believe these skins are repurposed Christmas skins, but there's no proof to suggest that is the case. Each skin costs 1,900 Overwatch Coins separately, saving 26% if you purchase the bundle.

Availability: Tuesday, February 17, 2026 - Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Price: 2,800 Overwatch Coins

Heroes: Genji, Kiriko

Loverwatch (Bundle 29)

We can't think of a better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than to drop a bunch of cash on cute skins for our favorite Overwatch characters. To commemorate the romantic season, Blizzard reintroduced Loverwatch 2026, the dating simulator featuring Overwatch heroes, and has released a new bundle of Loverwatch skins. Individually, the price of each Loverwatch skin bundle ranges between 1,900 and 3,100 depending on the character and the items they have available.

Availability: Friday, February 13, 2026 - Sunday, March 1, 2026.

Price: 6,900 Overwatch Coins

Heroes: Lifeweaver, Soldier 76, Kiriko, Juno, Domina, Hazard, Symmetra

Hello Kitty and Friends

The first collaboration of Overwatch's new era is with Sanrio, the Japanese company responsible for Hello Kitty and Friends. These sickeningly cute skins also come with adorable highlight intros, which will undoubtedly fill your opponents with rage. In case you're not clued up on the Hello Kitty universe, here's a quick reminder on who represents who: Juno as Hello Kitty, Lucio as Keroppi, D.Va as My Melody, Mercy as Pompompurin, and Widowmaker as Kuromi.

Availability: Tuesday, February 10, 2026 - Monday, February 23, 2026.

Price: 6,900 Overwatch Coins

Heroes: Kiriko, Juno, Lucio, Widowmaker, D.Va, Mercy

Overwatch collaboration history

Overwatch has had some big collaboration events since 2023, with the majority of these crossovers only taking place for a short period of time. While Overwatch collaboration reruns aren't unheard of, they certainly are rare.

Here's every past Overwatch collaboration:

One-Punch Man (Rerun) - October 16, 2025 to October 29, 2025

- October 16, 2025 to October 29, 2025 Persona 5 Royal - September 16, 2025 to September 29, 2025

- September 16, 2025 to September 29, 2025 Nerf - August 5, 2025 to August 18, 2025

- August 5, 2025 to August 18, 2025 G.I. Joe - July 1, 2025 to July 14, 2025

- July 1, 2025 to July 14, 2025 Street Fighter 6 - May 20, 2025 to June 2, 2025

- May 20, 2025 to June 2, 2025 Gundam Wing - April 29, 2025 to May 12, 2025

- April 29, 2025 to May 12, 2025 Le Sserafim (Wave Two) - March 18, 2025 to March 31, 2025

- March 18, 2025 to March 31, 2025 Avatar: The Last Airbender - December 17, 2024 to December 30, 2024

- December 17, 2024 to December 30, 2024 My Hero Academia - October 17, 2024 to October 30, 2024

- October 17, 2024 to October 30, 2024 Transformers - July 9, 2024 to July 23, 2024

- July 9, 2024 to July 23, 2024 Porsche - May 14, 2024 to June 3, 2024

- May 14, 2024 to June 3, 2024 Cowboy Bebop - March 12, 2024 to March 25, 2024

- March 12, 2024 to March 25, 2024 Le Sserafim (Wave One) - November 1, 2023 to November 20, 2023

- November 1, 2023 to November 20, 2023 One-Punch Man - March 7, 2023 to April 6, 2023

Overwatch Mythic skins

Introduced with the launch of Overwatch 2 back in 2022, Mythic skins are the only customizable skins in the multiplayer game, featuring interchangeable colors, custom voice lines, and more. As of October 14, 2025, with the release of Season 19, the developers have confirmed two Mythic skins will be added to the game each season.

While almost everything in the store can be purchased using Overwatch Coins and Overwatch Credits, Mythic skins require you to own Mythic Prisms, a standalone currency. Mythic Prisms can be purchased in the store, and you can acquire them by completing the latest battle pass, earning enough to purchase one full Mythic skin with all of its add-ons.

Due to the amount of work that goes into each Mythic skin, not every character currently has one. With that said, Mercy is the first character to have a second Mythic skin, jumping ahead of heroes like Lucio, Pharah, and Symmetra, to name a few.

Most newly introduced Mythic skins only stick around for the duration of a season before being locked away for two subsequent seasons. As of Season 1 (Reign of Talon), Junkrat, Lifeweaver, and Cassidy's Mythic skins cannot be purchased right now.

Here's a list of every Overwatch Mythic skin in release date order:

Season 1 (Reign of Talon) - Mercy - Celestial Guardian

- Mercy - Celestial Guardian Season 20: Doom Fist - Magma Titan

Doom Fist - Magma Titan Season 20: Cassidy - Divine Desperado

Cassidy - Divine Desperado Season 19: Junkrat - Cyberfuel

Junkrat - Cyberfuel Season 19: Lifeweaver - Divine Druid

Lifeweaver - Divine Druid Season 18: Sojourn - Ultraviolet Sentinel

Sojourn - Ultraviolet Sentinel Season 17: D.Va - Horang

D.Va - Horang Season 16: Juno - Heart of Hope

Juno - Heart of Hope Season 15: Zenyatta - Pixiu

Zenyatta - Pixiu Season 14: Reinhardt - Thor

Reinhardt - Thor Season 13: Widowmaker - Spellbinder

Widowmaker - Spellbinder Season 12: Reaper - Anubis

Reaper - Anubis Season 11: Ashe - Calamity Express

Ashe - Calamity Express Season 10: Mercy - Vengeance

Mercy - Vengeance Season 9: Moira - Ancient Caller

Moira - Ancient Caller Season 8: Orisa - Grand Beast

Orisa - Grand Beast Season 7: Hanzo - Onryō

Hanzo - Onryō Season 6: Ana - A-7000 Warlord

Ana - A-7000 Warlord Season 5: Tracer - Adventurer

Tracer - Adventurer Season 4: Sigma - Galactic Emperor

Sigma - Galactic Emperor Season 3: Kiriko - Amaterasu

Kiriko - Amaterasu Season 2: Junker Queen - Zeus

Junker Queen - Zeus Season 1: Genji - Cyber Demon

Those are all the latest Overwatch skins you can get your hands on. While you're here, don't forget to check out our Overwatch tier list to find out who is dominating the meta in the FPS game right now.