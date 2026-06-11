Grab a copy of Pacific Drive with our free Steam key giveaway

You know, if you're going to be lost in a supernatural wilderness, being hunted from all angles by God knows what, you might as well travel in style. And if you can't do that, then a Radius Motors 1983 Station Wagon will just have to do. We've teamed up with Kepler Interactive to give you a chance at winning a copy of its supernatural survival game, Pacific Drive, so you too can fall in love with the boxy automobile the same way we did.

For those unfamiliar, Pacific Drive is a game that puts you right into the heart of the rather weird Olympic Exclusion Zone, with nothing but a ramshackle base as shelter and a car as your means of transport. You must venture from the relative safety of your home to scavenge materials and explore the surrounding areas to find anomalies and mysterious gateways to both push on and get back home.

The further you go into the exclusion zone, the more divorced from reality things appear to be. Living to fight another day is the primary goal, and as you progress through the outrageous number of car upgrades available, you can start to cast a wider net from the base and attempt to figure out just what the hell is going on.

Our Pacific Drive review explores the connection between player and car, with the automobile becoming the de facto adventure buddy that takes on a life of its own. This could be because we owe it a great debt - it gets us out of trouble more often than not - or it could be some exclusion zone oddness.

Taking care of your car after each run becomes routine; almost meditative. Fixing dents, patching tires, even giving it a boost if you have the extra parts. This bucket of bolts is the only thing that stands between you and destruction a lot of the time, and even though it has its quirks and may not be winning any beauty contests, it's ours, we love it, and we take care of what we love.

If you want to get involved and try your hand at surviving in the Olympic Exclusion Zone, Kepler has a publisher Steam sale on right now, running until June 18. You can pick up Pacific Drive with the whopping 67% discount and the Whisper in the Woods DLC for 40% off. Head over to Steam to take advantage of the sale, or try your luck with our giveaway by using the box below. We're giving away ten free keys to ten lucky winners.



PCGN - Kepler's Pacific Drive giveaway





The giveaway runs until Thursday June 18, at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST, and we will contact all winners via email shortly after. For now, though, get out those driving gloves and make sure you get your details submitted in time for a chance to win. Good luck!