One of the best survival games of 2024, Pacific Drive, just got better

Pacific Drive has accelerated up to be one of our highest-rated games of the year thanks to its eery sci-fi setting and excellent survival-roguelike loop where your car is the only thing keeping you from an untimely demise. Thankfully, the ever-shifting Olympic Exclusion Zone is now a little more hospitable following the arrival of a free summer update.

Pacific Drive‘s catchily named Dumpsters, DSLRs, and Drives update drops today, bringing with it a ton of new content. First and foremost is a photo mode, allowing you to capture the morbidly beautiful supernatural horrors of the Zone like a post-apocalyptic Ansel Adams. This includes features like focus, depth of field, and exposure control, but also lets you instantly change the weather to better fit the mood of your prospective shot.

Outside of pretty pictures, the update adds a new car ability in the Juke Jet, which mounts on the car’s side racks to grant a sudden horizontal boost and – get this – drifting. Driving to survive has never looked so cool. There are also two new nodes to unlock in the Garage Upgrade tree: the Smart Matter Deconstructor, which lets you throw your unneeded materials straight into the Deconstructor, and the Vargas Auto-Pac-Vac, which now deposits materials into your transfer trunk before filling up its own storage.

In addition, there are now free and paid cosmetic packs to adorn your car with fresh paint and decals, including a set based on the Friendly Dumpster itself. One man’s trash, as they say.

