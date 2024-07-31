Not every MMORPG needs the high-chaos battles of World of Warcraft or the soul-searching stories of Final Fantasy 14. One of the coziest multiplayer games in recent years, Palia combines the relaxing farming vibes of Stardew Valley, the base-building and crafting of games like Valheim and Palworld, and a grand open world to explore as you build a community with your friends and others alike. Now, in its grand summer update, you’ll be able to open your lovingly designed home to the public and earn rewards for doing so.

The Summer Serenade patch is the latest big Palia update, and its event feature is Home Tours. This new system allows you to submit one of your housing plots to the event each week, so other Palians to come and visit an instanced version of your home where they can take a look around, appreciate your hard work, and leave reactions. Of course, you’ll be able to do the same, browsing the plots submitted by other players of the MMORPG.

Primarily this is a nice way to see what others have created and perhaps get some good inspiration for your own plots – it’s certainly very in-keeping with the whole creative theme of the free Steam game. Taking tours of other players’ homes and sharing your thoughts will offer more than just pleasant vibes, however; you’ll also be awarded a new currency called Tour Tickets that can be used on a range of new rewards.

Among these are nameplates, a new feature that allows you to add a bit more pizzazz to the name that appears over your character’s head. You’ll unlock increasingly fancy variations of each theme as you rack up more reactions. You’ll also be able to purchase new lo-fi jukeboxes, which should offer a whole range of different beats that are presumably perfect for farming and relaxing to.

That’s not the end of the Summer Serenade update. One of the most welcome additions is the ability to save multiple outfits in your wardrobe and then apply them to a wheel on the collections menu, allowing you to switch clothes on the fly to suit any situation. There’s also a new conservatory building, available for purchase at the City Hall store, and a fresh range of striped decor that’s perfect for bringing the summer sensation to your home.

The Palia Summer Serenade update is out now. It also includes a range of new login rewards to earn, along with a selection of bug fixes, minor improvements and tweaks, and some new additions to the premium store. You can play Palia for free on Steam or the Epic Games store.

